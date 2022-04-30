World Laughter Day 2022: The many benefits of laughter therapy

World Laughter Day 2022: Laughter and happiness has the power to change the world. On May 1, World Laughter Day is celebrated to manifest positive energy and expressions. It is also celebrated to throw light on how positive emotions can bring in positive change in a human being. It also helps in bringing awareness on laughter and the many health benefits of it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepak Mittal, Yoga expert and founder, Divine Soul Yoga, said, “There’s a reason why they say laughter is the best medicine. Research and studies have shown that the benefits of laughing are far-ranging – it can help relieve pain, boost mood, increase immunity and bring happiness. In fact, laughter can be the best weapon to bring the mind and body back to balance. For many centuries, it has been used to heal the body and mind and now, in this fast-paced age where stress and anxiety have become common occurrences, the importance of laughter is hard to neglect.”

Speaking of laughter therapy, Deepak Mittal said that it helps in brewing psychological, physical and social relationships. While we laugh, besides lightening the mood, it also helps in bringing short-term and long-tern positive changes to the body. He further noted down a few of the health benefits of laughter therapy:

Stimulates the organs: Laughter therapy helps in intake of fresh oxygen, stimulates the muscles, lungs and heart and increases the release of endorphins. It also helps in better blood circulation, which further helps in combating cardiovascular diseases.

Reduces stress hormones: Laughter therapy also helps in reducing stress hormones such as epinephrine (adrenaline), cortisol, growth hormone and more. It also helps in increasing antibody-producing cells in the body and enhancing the effectiveness of T-cells.

Burns calories: 10-15 minutes of laughter every day can burn nearly 40 calories. Therefore, in a year, a person can lose as much as 4-5 pounds with a daily dose of laughter.

Improves mood: laughter therapy helps in reducing depression, stress and anxiety as well as improving self-esteem, thereby removing the negative emotions.

Alleviates pain: Humour and laughter can alleviate pain due to the release of endorphins in the body that eases muscular tension.

