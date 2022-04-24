World Malaria Day 2022: Yoga asanas to boost immunity and improve breathing

World Malaria Day 2022: This year, World Malaria Day is celebrated with the theme of - Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.” This focuses on the need of scaling up the new tools in order to fight against Malaria. Every year, World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25 to raise awareness about the efforts taken in curbing the disease and the sufferings. Malaria, a disease caused by plasmodium parasite, spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Symptoms of Malaria includes chills, fever and sweating a few weeks after being bitten.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: World Malaria Day 2022: Yoga asanas to relieve symptoms of fever

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga expert Akshar pointed out that yoga can be an alternate treatment for improving breathing and boosting the immunity of the body in order to minimise the effects of the disease. He said, “Yoga poses, pranayama and meditation are all known to have an anti-inflammatory effect on our body. In this way yoga is a complete wellness program in itself that can keep our immune system intact. Therefore, we are more able to defend from any type of infections, virus, bacteria or flu etc.” Akshar further noted down five yoga asanas that can be practised to boost the immunity of the body:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trikonasana: An effective yoga asana in boosting the immunity of the body, Trikonasana or the triangle pose also helps in strengthening the arms, legs, ankles and chest. It also helps in improving blood circulation and assisting the digestion of the body.

Bhujangasana: The cobra pose helps in improving metabolism, boosting the kidneys and the digestive system and improving the immunity of the body.

Vrikshasana: The tree pose, also known as Vrikshasana, helps in improving posture and balance of the body. It also helps in working out of the lower body and body, and strengthening the range of muscles.

Tadasana: Tadasana or the mountain pose helps in improving the digestion, blood circulation and balance of the body. It also helps in creating self-awareness and correcting the overall posture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Matsyasana: The fish pose comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the immunity and digestive system. It also helps in getting better sleep and relieving the body of neck and shoulder pain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON