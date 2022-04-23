World Malaria Day 2022: Yoga asanas to relieve symptoms of fever

World Malaria Day 2022: Every year, World Malaria Day is celebrated on April 25. The day is marked to highlight the world’s continuous efforts in curbing the disease. It also raises awareness on the disease, symptoms and the sufferings. Malaria, caused by plasmodium parasite, is transferred through the bite of an infected mosquito. The severity of the disease depends on the parasite. The symptoms of Malaria include chills, fever and sweating after a few weeks of being bitten by the infected mosquito. Malaria can be curbed through proper medical treatments. Yoga is another alternative to relieving the symptoms of fever during malaria.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga expert Akshar said, “There are numerous pranayama or deep breathing techniques and postures that can bring down your body temperature and ease discomfort. It enhances your immune system, clears up any chest/nose congestion and helps you to breathe easier. Practice of yoga regularly to improve your immunity against infections and stay healthy.” He further noted down six yoga asanas that can be performed in order to relive the symptoms of fever.

Nadi shodhan pranayama – This yoga asana helps in balancing the body temperature and detoxifying the body. It also helps in improving blood circulation and relieving the body of stress.

Shitali pranayama – This asana helps in cooling the body and clearing the excess heat. It also helps in kindling the digestive fire and promoting optimal digestion. Practising this asana helps in soothing inflammatory skin conditions.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama – This asana also helps in balancing the body temperature and building immunity. It further helps in correcting the stomach issues and treating sinus and allergy problems.

Kapalbhati pranayama – It helps in strengthening the digestive system and abdominal muscles. It also helps in strengthening the nasal passages and removing blockages in the chest.

Sarvangasana or headstand – Beside strengthening the neck, arms and shoulders, it also helps in wregulating the nervous system, improving blood flow and boosting the immunity of the body.

Matsyasana or fish pose – It helps in boosting the digestive function, strengthening the neck and relieving neck and shoulder pain.

