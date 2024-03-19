World Oral Health Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance

World Oral Health Day 2024: Brushing your teeth daily and maintaining oral hygiene isn't just important to prevent dental caries and gum diseases, but also to reduce risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. It's true that the oral health contributes to the overall well-being and the journey towards good health begins from a clean mouth. (Also read | Dental health may reduce head, neck cancer: Research) As per World Health Organization, untreated dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth is the most common health condition as per the Global Burden of Disease 2019. (Freepik)

Oral diseases that are highly preventable affect 3.5 billion people all over the world, as per WHO. They can lead to pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death.

As per World Health Organization, untreated dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth is the most common health condition as per the Global Burden of Disease 2019. Sugar consumption, tobacco use, alcohol use and poor hygiene, are among the reasons behind poor dental health in people.

Date of World Oral Health Day

World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on March 20 to spread awareness around oral health and its intricate link with the overall health.

History of World Oral Health Day

World Oral Health Day was first celebrated September 12, 2007, on the birthday of FDI founder Dr Charles Godon. It was organised by the FDI World Dental Federation to raise global awareness around importance of oral health and hygiene. However, in 2013, the FDI decided to move the date to March 20 in order to avoid conflict with other events and to align with the international calendar. For the past decade, the day is being celebrated on March 20 to promote oral health education, prevention, and advocacy worldwide.

Theme of World Oral Health Day

The 2024 campaign's theme is - A happy mouth is....a happy body. Highlighting the intricate relation between oral health and overall well-being, this campaign is all about following dental hygiene rules to avoid dreaded illnesses.

Significance of World Oral Health Day

Oral diseases are easily avoidable yet the lack of awareness can make people suffer from different kinds of dental issues such as dental caries, periodontal (gum) disease, edentulism (total tooth loss), oral cancer, oro-dental trauma, noma etc. Oral diseases can be reduced by addressing common risk factors and spreading awareness. Stopping use of tobacco, reducing alcohol, sugar intake and having balanced diet can prevent many of these issues. Brushing the teeth twice can also help. Treating these problems at early stages can help lead individuals a better life.