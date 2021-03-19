IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night
World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night(Photo by Isaac Quesada on Unsplash)
World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night(Photo by Isaac Quesada on Unsplash)
health

World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night

  • World Sleep Day 2021: Read on to learn these 5 simple tips that will not only ensure that you sleep better at night but also make sure that you are more energetic and productive during your waking hours
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:45 AM IST

From healing traumatic brain injuries to storing the memory of newly learned material, sleep is essential to a number of brain functions with healthy adults needing between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night, as per National Sleep Foundation guidelines. This includes people over 65 years of age while babies, young children and teenagers require longer hours of sleep to enable their growth and development.

To say that sleep is not a priority for all of us would be a lie but the larger truth is that most of us lack the plan to make this goal a reality. On World Sleep Day, which this year is being observed on March 19, we are listing 5 guaranteed tips that will not only ensure that you relish a deep slumber at night but also make sure that you are more energetic and productive during your waking hours:

1. Right pillow – Choose a pillow that supports the natural curve of your neck and is not too fat or not too flat. This will help you wake up without being tired or with a stiff neck in the morning.

2. Sleeping position – To not twist your neck, avoid sleeping on your stomach. Instead, sleep on your side with your nose up with the center of your body.

3. Good mattress – A good mattress such as spring mattress, foam mattress, coir mattress, memory foam mattress, orthopedic mattress etc is crucial in achieving a sound sleep because it not only improves sleep quality but also reduces back pain, shoulder pain and back stiffness with the right support to the body that reinforces an uninterrupted sleep. On the other hand, you can also use air-tight, plastic, dust-proof covers to seal your mattress, box springs and pillows against mold, dust mite droppings, and other allergy triggers that can lead to lousy shut-eye.

4. Eat and drink fluids wisely – While it is advisable to finish eating dinner at least an hour before bed, it is also recommended to not overload your digestive system with heavy foods and big meals before sleeping. Instead, opt for a light evening snack as it will affect how well you sleep at night.

Although hydration is vital, it is wise to not drink any fluids 1–2 hours before going to bed. This is to reduce the chances of excessive urination during the night which affects sleep quality and daytime energy.

5. Lower the lights - Optimize your bedroom environment by dimming the light levels around your home 2 to 3 hours before bedtime. Diminishing the noise and lights and making the bedroom a quiet, relaxing, clean and enjoyable place signals the brain to make melatonin which is the hormone that brings on sleep and results in improved sleep quality that ensures long-term health benefits.

World Sleep Day is observed annually on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year to not only celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep but to also create awareness about sleep disorders by drawing attention towards the medical, educational and social aspects of sleep problems. Organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society, World Sleep Day aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world sleep day sleep sleep disorder sleep duration sleep regulation sleeping nap how to get deep sleep slumber mattress dinner time pillow + 10 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night(Photo by Isaac Quesada on Unsplash)
World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night(Photo by Isaac Quesada on Unsplash)
health

World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:45 AM IST
  • World Sleep Day 2021: Read on to learn these 5 simple tips that will not only ensure that you sleep better at night but also make sure that you are more energetic and productive during your waking hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman shares new fitness post(Instagram/ milindrunning)
Milind Soman shares new fitness post(Instagram/ milindrunning)
health

Milind Soman's new fitness video is all about patience and limitless self belief

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Milind Soman shared a new video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups and he added a little twist to it by holding a heavy ball with his feet during the exercise. Have you seen the inspiring clip yet?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)
Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)
health

Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Data from a University of Oxford study suggests that existing Covid-19 vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday does handstand in new post(Instagram/ anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday does handstand in new post(Instagram/ anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
health

Ananya Panday nails a handstand with hammock in new post, can you do it?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:42 PM IST
  • Images of Ananya Panday nailing a handstand with the help of a hammock has gone viral on the internet. We are in awe of her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani's new fitness video leaves us breathless(Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani )
Kiara Advani's new fitness video leaves us breathless(Instagram/ kiaraaliaadvani )
health

Kiara Advani works on her abs in new fitness clip, does leg raises, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:43 AM IST
  • In her latest fitness clip, Kiara Advani can be seen doing slow leg raises. The actor, who is currently shooting for her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is inspiring us to exercise as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elderly face higher risk of reinfection after covid(Unsplash)
Elderly face higher risk of reinfection after covid(Unsplash)
health

Elderly at a higher risk of Covid-19 reinfection, says new study

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:45 AM IST
According to the findings of a recent study, elderly people have higher chances of contracting coronavirus again. The study suggests that people over 65 who have defeated the virus once should also be vaccinated as natural protection can’t be relied upon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Will work from home outlast coronavirus? The answer may be yes

AP, Detroit
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • A report this week from the employment website Indeed says postings for jobs that mention “remote work” have more than doubled since the pandemic began.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is a predictable cascade, except in pregnancy cases.(Unsplash)
This is a predictable cascade, except in pregnancy cases.(Unsplash)
health

Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head

ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Researchers in a recent study found that the link between physical health problems and psychological stress generally relates to a stress-induced immune response gone wild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fitness addict Bhagyashree schools fans about Omega 3 health benefits, sources(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Fitness addict Bhagyashree schools fans about Omega 3 health benefits, sources(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
health

Fitness addict Bhagyashree schools fans about Omega 3 health benefits, sources

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • In her recent fitness video, Bhagyashree enlightened fans about the ‘connection with your heart and brain’ and how Omega 3 can work wonders for the body
READ FULL STORY
Close
The work, published in Genome Medicine, constitutes a major leap forward in the emerging field of precision medicine.(Pixabay)
The work, published in Genome Medicine, constitutes a major leap forward in the emerging field of precision medicine.(Pixabay)
health

More precise diagnoses made possible with whole genome sequencing, finds study

ANI, Solna [sweden]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:11 PM IST
More than 1,200 people with rare diseases have received a diagnosis thanks to the integration of large-scale genomics into the Stockholm region's healthcare system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer.(Unsplash)
According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer.(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, researchers say

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Pregnant women vaccinated against Covid-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Women experienced increased pregnancy stress during coronavirus pandemic

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Some women expressed fears that simply going to the hospital to deliver would cause them to get the virus and then be forced to isolate themselves from their newborn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how fitness leads to better burning of fat

ANI, Somerset
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:35 PM IST
A team of sports nutritionists recently suggested that females who are fit and healthy tend to burn more fat when they exercise, in comparison to men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company said that that the first participants in the KidCOVE study on pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations had been dosed.(Unsplash)
The company said that that the first participants in the KidCOVE study on pediatric Covid-19 vaccinations had been dosed.(Unsplash)
health

Moderna starts testing Covid-19 vaccine on young children, infants

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Moderna has begun testing its Covid-19 vaccine on children and infants between the ages of six months and 12 years old in a study, as the pharmaceutical company seeks to expand approval for its vaccine to children, the company said on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per young adults(Photo by Rima Kruciene on Unsplash)
health

Here's what matters for mental health of ethnic diverse youth as per youngsters

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A new study identifies the assets and risks of ethnic diverse youths' mental health as they transition to emerging adults
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP