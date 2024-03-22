World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2024: Date, history, theme and significance

Tuberculosis, an infectious disease that mainly affects lungs, is one of the leading killer diseases that led to 1.3 million deaths in 2022. Caused by a type of bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the disease spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze or spit. Tuberculosis is preventable and can be treated with a combination of antibacterial medications for a period of six to 12 months. (Also read | New insight into tuberculosis treatment: Research) World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2024: All you want to know about date, history, theme and significance

TB bacteria is also capable to attack other parts of the body be it kidney, spine, or brain. However, not all people infected with tuberculosis end up developing symptoms and many people have latent TB infection (LTBI) and TB disease. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day Date

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is an annual observation. It is being celebrated on Sunday, March 24, 2024 to raise awareness around the disease, increase efforts to eradicate the disease, and mobilise support for those affected by TB.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day Theme

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, 24 March 2024, continues with the theme “Yes! We can end TB”. With continued efforts and awareness campaigns, the aim is to eradicate the world's deadliest disease.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day History

March 24, 1882 is considered a significant date in the battle against tuberculosis as it is on this day that Dr Robert Koch discovered the bacteria that causes TB. This groundbreaking announcement led to better understanding, diagnosis, and eventual treatment of the disease. It was not before the year 1982, on the centenary of Dr. Koch's discovery that the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD) proposed observing March 24 as World TB Day to raise awareness about TB and its global impact. The first World TB Day was officially observed in 1983, and since then, it has become an annual event.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day Significance

The day is an annual reminder to continue with the research and investment on treatment strategies, prevention methods and awareness around tuberculosis. As per WHO (World Health Organisation), about a quarter of the global population is estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria. About 5–10% of people infected with TB will eventually get symptoms and develop TB disease. TB disease is usually treated with antibiotics and can be fatal without treatment. It's important to practice good hygiene when coughing, avoiding contact with other people and wearing a mask, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

World Tuberculosis Day aims to unite governments, health organizations, and communities worldwide in their commitment to end the TB epidemic by ensuring access to quality care for all those affected.