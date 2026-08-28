Worried about bones, joints weakening with age? Orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shares 5 tips to keep them healthy

People rarely think about their bones until something goes wrong, like a fracture from a minor fall or a bone density scan that comes back lower than expected. Thus, preventive measures are often ignored.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shared that both bone strength and joint health respond remarkably well to the right kind of movement. However, one needs to trust the process, as we cannot see them getting stronger like muscles.

“Bones need consistent, weight-bearing stress over time to rebuild themselves and stay dense, and to maintain good joint flexibility and low wear, muscle strengthening around the joints is pertinent,” he noted.

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{{^usCountry}} The orthopaedician shared the following five things that, if made part of the daily routine, can help strengthen the bones and joints. 1. Walking at a brisk pace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The orthopaedician shared the following five things that, if made part of the daily routine, can help strengthen the bones and joints. 1. Walking at a brisk pace {{/usCountry}}

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It sounds almost too simple, but brisk walking is one of the most effective weight-bearing exercises. As Dr Kulshreshtha explained, “Each step sends a mild mechanical signal through your legs, hips, and lower spine, prompting your body to reinforce bone tissue. Walking ten to thirty minutes most days can offer measurable benefits with minimal joint strain.”

Brisk walking is a great exercise for the bones and joints.

2. Performing squats

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Squats are great exercises for building quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes while putting stress on the hip and knee joints. Dr Kulshreshtha recommended beginning with body-weight squats with knees above the toes, and then gradually move to dumbbells or a barbell.

“People with cardiac conditions must do squats under proper guidance from a doctor,” he cautioned.

3. Weight-lifting exercises

“Weightlifting and resistance band exercises create tension in the muscles and bones they connect to, stimulating cellular activity in bone formation,” stated the orthopaedician. Targeting major muscle groups twice a week, 15 to 20 minutes each session, is enough to see results, he added.

4. Yoga

In the words of Dr Kulshreshtha, “Yoga combines weight-bearing exercises with stretching and balance exercises that prevent joint injuries by providing more movement and less stiffness. Poses like warrior II, tree pose, and downward dog, the superman pose increases proprioception in muscles & strengthen bones while gently loading them.”

5. Stair climbing

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Few exercises pack as much benefit into so little time as climbing stairs, shared Dr Kulshreshtha. The activity strengthens the hips and lower spine while also delivering a solid cardiovascular workout.

“Beyond exercises, support your efforts with adequate protein, calcium and vitamin D, and always warm up before joint-loading movements. Those with osteoporosis or existing joint conditions should consult a doctor or physical therapist before beginning anything new. Bones and joints respond to steady effort sustained over months and years, not occasional bursts of activity,” pointed out the orthopaedic.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha is the director of orthopaedics, joint replacement and sports medicine at Yashoda Medicity, with over 33 years of clinical experience.