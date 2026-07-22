Worried about cancer treatment? Oncologist Dr Ruchir Tandon debunks 6 myths that are still popular

Despite remarkable advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, several myths continue to influence how people in India perceive the disease. These misconceptions often lead to fear, delayed diagnosis, refusal of effective treatment, or dependence on unproven remedies.

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According to oncologist Dr Ruchir Tandon, understanding the facts about cancer treatment is essential because early detection and timely treatment significantly improve outcomes in many cases. To spread awareness, he debunked six popular myths in an interaction with HT Lifestyle.

1. Biopsy spreads cancer

One of the most common myths surrounding cancer treatment is that a biopsy spreads cancer, shared Dr Tandon.

“A biopsy is a safe and essential diagnostic procedure that helps doctors confirm the presence of cancer, identify its type, and determine the most appropriate treatment,” he explained.

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{{^usCountry}} Modern biopsy techniques follow strict medical protocols, and the risk of cancer spreading because of a biopsy is extremely rare. In fact, avoiding a biopsy can delay diagnosis and reduce the chances of successful treatment, cautioned the oncologist. 2. Chemotherapy always causes unbearable pain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modern biopsy techniques follow strict medical protocols, and the risk of cancer spreading because of a biopsy is extremely rare. In fact, avoiding a biopsy can delay diagnosis and reduce the chances of successful treatment, cautioned the oncologist. 2. Chemotherapy always causes unbearable pain {{/usCountry}}

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Another widespread belief is that chemotherapy always causes unbearable suffering. While chemotherapy can cause side effects such as nausea, fatigue, or hair loss, modern cancer care has advanced significantly, assured Dr Tandon.

“Today, effective medications help manage most side effects, allowing many patients to continue their daily activities during treatment. Moreover, chemotherapy is tailored to each patient's condition, and not everyone experiences the same intensity of side effects,” he noted.

The effects of cancer treatment are not the same for every patient.

3. Radiation burns the body

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Many people also fear that radiation therapy burns the entire body. In reality, radiation treatment is highly precise and targets only the cancerous area while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues, pointed out the oncologist.

“Some patients may experience temporary skin irritation similar to mild sunburn, but severe burns are uncommon with modern radiation technology. The treatment itself is painless, and patients do not become radioactive after external beam radiation therapy,” he assured.

4. Cancer is contagious

A particularly harmful misconception is that cancer is contagious. Cancer cannot spread from one person to another through touch, sharing food, or close contact.

As Dr Tandon stated, “Family members and caregivers can safely support patients without any fear of ‘catching’ cancer. This myth often leads to unnecessary social isolation and emotional distress for patients who need support the most.”

5. Sugar directly feeds cancer

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There is also a popular belief that sugar directly feeds cancer and that eliminating sugar alone can cure the disease.

“While cancer cells, like all cells in the body, use glucose for energy, there is no scientific evidence that completely avoiding sugar will stop cancer growth or cure the disease,” noted Dr Tandon.

“Instead, patients should focus on a balanced, nutritious diet that supports overall health during treatment, rather than following restrictive diets without medical guidance,” he shared.

6. Every cancer patient loses hair

Making hair loss and cancer treatment synonymous is yet another misconception prevalent in society. According to Dr Tandon, hair loss depends on the type of treatment rather than the cancer itself.

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“Certain chemotherapy drugs cause hair loss, while others do not. Radiation therapy causes hair loss only in the area being treated, and many newer targeted therapies and immunotherapies have little or no effect on hair,” he pointed out.

“Patients should discuss expected side effects with their oncologist so they can prepare appropriately instead of relying on myths,” added the oncologist.

Dispelling these misconceptions is essential to encourage early diagnosis, informed decision-making, and better treatment outcomes.

As Dr Tandon pointed out, “Cancer is increasingly becoming a treatable and, in many cases, curable disease when detected early and managed with evidence-based medical care. Public awareness, open conversations, and guidance from qualified oncologists remain the strongest tools in combating both cancer and the myths surrounding it.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ruchir Tandon, MBBS, DNB, DM, ECMO, is a senior consultant in Medical Oncology at ShardaCare-HealthCity. He has over 20 years of experience with expertise in delivering comprehensive cancer care across solid tumours and haematological malignancies.