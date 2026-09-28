Worried about heart health? Cardiologist shares 5 daily habits that can help make a big impact

Heart health is not determined by one meal, one workout or one medical check-up. It is shaped by everyday choices that influence blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, body weight and overall cardiovascular health.

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Ahead of World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29, cardiologist Dr Gyanti RB Singh shared with HT Lifestyle that even small, consistent changes can make a meaningful difference in keeping the heart functioning properly.

She went on to share five smart habits that can help reduce cardiovascular risk. They are presented as follows.

1. Following a healthy diet

According to Dr Singh, one of the easiest places to start is with your diet. “Try to include more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds in your meals, while limiting foods high in salt, added sugar and unhealthy fats,” she stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The cardiologist explained that choosing home-cooked meals more often and reducing highly processed foods, deep-fried snacks and sugary beverages can support better heart health. “Portion control is also important, as regularly consuming more calories than the body needs can contribute to weight gain and metabolic problems,” she cautioned. 2. Staying physically active {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cardiologist explained that choosing home-cooked meals more often and reducing highly processed foods, deep-fried snacks and sugary beverages can support better heart health. “Portion control is also important, as regularly consuming more calories than the body needs can contribute to weight gain and metabolic problems,” she cautioned. 2. Staying physically active {{/usCountry}}

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Regular exercise can help maintain healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels and body weight, thereby improving cardiovascular health. “You do not necessarily have to begin with intense workouts,” noted Dr Singh. “Brisk walking, cycling, swimming or other moderate activities can be useful.”

Small changes such as taking the stairs, walking short distances instead of driving and taking regular movement breaks during prolonged sitting can also add up throughout the day, she added.

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Staying physically active helps reduce cardiovascular risk.

3. Knowing the important health stats

Highlighting the importance of knowing the health numbers, Dr Singh stated, “High blood pressure and high cholesterol often do not cause noticeable symptoms, so regular health checks are essential.”

Depending on a person’s age, family history and individual risk factors, doctors may recommend monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and weight regularly. “If medication is prescribed, it should be taken as directed and should not be stopped or changed without medical advice,” noted the cardiologist.

4. Avoiding tobacco and alcohol

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It is common knowledge that avoiding tobacco is one of the most important steps for cardiovascular health. Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Quitting smoking can provide significant health benefits, while reducing exposure to second-hand smoke is also important,” shared Dr Singh. “Alcohol should not be started as a strategy to protect the heart, and people who drink should discuss their individual risks and appropriate limits with their healthcare provider.”

5. Getting enough rest

When it comes to reducing cardiovascular risk, the importance of sleep and stress management cannot be overstated. As per the cardiologist, poor sleep and prolonged stress can affect blood pressure, appetite, physical activity and metabolic health.

“Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and using healthy stress-management strategies such as walking, yoga, breathing exercises, hobbies or spending time with loved ones can support overall well-being,” she stated.

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In the words of the cardiologist, “Heart health does not require perfection. The key is consistency. Small, sustainable habits practised every day can help control important cardiovascular risk factors and support a healthier heart over the long term.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Gyanti RB Singh, MBBS, MD, DNB, is the director and head of Interventional Cardiology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, West. She has over 26 years of clinical experience.