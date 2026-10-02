Worried about seeing flashes and floaters? Ophthalmologist shares when the symptoms need medical attention

Ever seen small specks or squiggly lines drifting across your field of vision? Those are known as flashes and floaters, and almost every person has observed them at some point in their lives.

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In most cases, flashes and floaters are nothing to worry about, ophthalmologist Dr Minal Kanhere shared with HT Lifestyle.

“These are usually caused by small clumps forming in the gel inside the eye as we get older, and they tend to settle down or become less noticeable with time,” she explained.

It is always better to get the eyes checked rather than waiting for issues with vision to clear up on their own, shares Dr Minal Kanhere.

When do flashes and floaters become concerning?

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{{^usCountry}} If there is a sudden increase in floaters in front of our eyes, and the change takes place quickly, along with flashes of light at the edge of vision or a shadow that seems to be creeping in from one side, the concern is warranted, noted Dr Kanhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If there is a sudden increase in floaters in front of our eyes, and the change takes place quickly, along with flashes of light at the edge of vision or a shadow that seems to be creeping in from one side, the concern is warranted, noted Dr Kanhere. {{/usCountry}}

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“Those symptoms, taken together, can point to the retina pulling away from the back of the eye, and that is something that needs to be seen the same day, not the same week,” she stated.

As per the ophthalmologist, a simple rule applies. “A few floaters that have been there for months, unchanged, are usually harmless,” she shared. “A sudden shower of new floaters, new flashes, or any curtain-like shadow is different and deserves an urgent eye check rather than a wait-and-watch approach.”

When is the increase in floaters not an emergency?

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As Dr Kanhere pointed out, it also helps to know what is not usually an emergency.

“Floaters that stay the same size and number over weeks, mild flashes that only appear when rubbing the eyes or moving them quickly in the dark, and gradual blurring that has been present for a long time tend to be far less concerning,” she stated.

“The real worry is anything sudden and new, particularly in someone over forty, someone who is very short-sighted, or someone who has had eye surgery or an eye injury in the past, since all of these raise the risk of retinal problems considerably,” she added.

Dr Kanhere cautioned that people can lose significant vision simply because they assumed the flashes would pass on their own, when in fact the retina was already detaching underneath. On the other hand, patients who come in within hours of noticing these symptoms often keep their vision intact after timely treatment.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Minal Kanhere is a consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai.