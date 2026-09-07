Worried about your child’s picky eating habits? Dt Deepali Sharma explains what is normal and when it needs attention

Children are often picky eaters, which makes it a common concern among parents, who are often left wondering whether their kids are receiving all the nutrients that they need in the right proportions.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dt Deepali Sharma allayed their concern by pointing out that not every child who refuses vegetables or insists on eating the same food every day has a feeding disorder.

“Children’s appetite and food preferences naturally fluctuate as they grow. Some may eat very little at one meal and compensate at another, while others need several exposures before accepting a new food,” she stated.

When does picky eating become a cause for concern?

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{{^usCountry}} According to the dietitian, the concern arises when selective eating begins to interfere with everyday life or nutritional adequacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the dietitian, the concern arises when selective eating begins to interfere with everyday life or nutritional adequacy. {{/usCountry}}

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“A child who eats only a handful of foods, avoids entire food groups, loses previously accepted foods, or becomes highly distressed at the sight or smell of unfamiliar foods may require closer attention,” stated Dt Sharma. “Growth concerns, low energy or repeated nutritional deficiencies are additional reasons to seek medical advice.”

Children's appetite changes as they grow.

The clinical nutritionist noted that the goal should not be to make every child eat a “perfect” diet. Instead, parents should focus on the gradual expansion of food choices without turning meals into a battle.

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Certain habits can help achieve this goal, she highlighted. This includes eating together as a family, keeping mealtimes predictable and offering new foods alongside familiar favourites.

“When concerns persist, a professional assessment can determine whether the issue is behavioural, sensory, nutritional or related to an underlying medical condition,” noted Dt Sharma.

What should be part of a child’s regular meal?

Dt Deepali Sharma noted that children should be offered a varied and balanced diet every day to support adequate nutrient intake.

“Their regular meals should include a combination of whole grains and other cereals, pulses and beans, vegetables, fruits, milk or suitable dairy alternatives, nuts and seeds, and good-quality protein sources such as eggs, fish, poultry or other vegetarian options,” she stated.

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To keep things simple, the nutritionist shared that around half of a child’s plate can comprise vegetables and fruits, while the remaining half can include whole grains or cereals and protein-rich foods, along with appropriate portions of milk or dairy products, throughout the day.

“Key nutrients to pay attention to include protein, iron, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folate, zinc, iodine and essential fats, with requirements varying according to the child’s age, growth, activity level and dietary pattern,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dt Deepali Sharma, is a clinical nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. She holds a postgraduate diploma in Dietetics and Public Health Nutrition and has over 9 years of experience in the field.

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