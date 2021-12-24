Yearender 2021: Desi superfoods that made waves in 2021

Yearender 2021: It's no secret that Indian wellness practices are extremely popular in Western countries, trending on social media with millions of posts elaborating on their innumerable health benefits. From turmeric latte to Indian gooseberry (amla) juice, Oil pulling to yoga and meditation, these trends often make their way back to India after receiving accolades abroad and earning rave reviews for their effectiveness. We often forget that much before turmeric shots became a rage in West, our mothers added this healthy spice to our curries.

The story of superfoods is similar. While we were going gaga over broccoli, blueberries, kale, quinoa and olive oil, globally, our desi superfoods like amla, coconut oil, ghee, ragi and turmeric were making waves. 2021 was the year when we embraced our roots and healthy Indian foods. Here are some of desi superfoods that made news in 2021.

Amla

Amla. (Pixabay)

Indians consume Amla in many forms from Chyawanprash, murabba to pickle. The nutritional prowess of this ultimate Indian superfood has been acknowledged by Ayurveda too as it is considered a cardiovascular tonic and an immunity booster. Amla is also a traditional remedy for preventing spike in sugar levels for diabetes patients. The polyphenols present in amla prevent the body from oxidative stress and developing chronic health conditions while the fibre content keeps digestive issues at bay. Amla is also known for its antioxidant, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. A storehouse of Vitamin C, tannins, amino acids, and essential fatty acids, amla nourishes your hair and skin too.

Banana

Banana. (Pixabay)

Not just digestive health, bananas are great for keeping energy levels high and are also known to improve mood and promote feeling of overall well-being. Popular nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls bananas “mood booster, fertility booster, and an immunity booster”. Rich in fibre, potassium, folate, and antioxidants, such as vitamin C, bananas also promote heart health. Some studies also suggest that lectin, a protein found in bananas, can prevent leukemia cells from growing. The wonderful fruit can also help with certain symptoms in asthma as per research.

Ghee

Ghee. (Shutterstock)

All fats are not bad and people are increasingly realising this as they are welcoming ghee back to their life. Top cardiologists and nutritionists are advising people to add some ghee to their rotis and dals to promote good heart function and feeling of satiety. Ghee is also an excellent source of Vitamin E. Studies have shown that Vitamin E has significant antioxidant properties.

Turmeric

Turmeric.

Turmeric, a popular ingredient in Indian kitchen, is packed with many health benefits. The active compound in it called curcumin has anti-inflammatory properties that protect the body from several diseases. Drinking a glass of turmeric milk every day can keep many diseases at bay.

