Yoga girl Riddhima Kapoor Sahni nails headstand variation in new workout video: Strong is the new sexy

Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's secret to staying fit and healthy is practising yoga every day. The yoga enthusiast, who is a jewellery designer by profession, never misses a day of workouts and even shares snippets on her social media profile. Riddhima's latest video shows her nailing a headstand variation, and it will pump you up for the rest of the week.

Riddhima, who is Ranbir Kapoor's sister, took to the gram to share a video of her doing headstand or Sirsasana. She posted it with the caption, "#practiceyogaeveryday #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #strongisthegoal #believeinyourself #yogagirl #headstandvariation #dancebaby."

The 41-year-old used the song Cha Cha Slide by Mr C for the reel. She flaunted her impeccable balance and core strength in the video by dancing to the lyrics while doing the headstand or Sirsasana. Dressed in a sleeveless hoodie and distressed yoga pants, Riddhima nailed the routine and impressed us too.

Watch the video here:

Benefits of Headstand:

Yoga's headstand or Sirsasana helps calm the mind, alleviate stress and depression, activate the pituitary and pineal glands, and stimulate the lymphatic system. Practising the pose can strengthen the upper body, spine, and core. It also enhances lung capacity, stimulates and strengthen abdominal organs, and boosts digestion.

Earlier, Riddhima had shared another clip with fans on the gram, which showed her practising yoga asanas with her daughter Samara Sahni. The video begins with Riddhima and Samara doing the Chakrasana or the Wheel Pose. Then, the mother-daughter duo did Ustrasana or the Camel Pose.

Riddhima captioned the post, "#practiceyogaeveryday #strongisthenewsexy #yogalife #flexibility #crisscross #strongisthegoal #believeinyourself #yogagirl #motherdaughteryoga."

Riddhima is Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's eldest daughter. She married Bharat Sahni in 2006, and the couple welcomed their daughter Samara in 2011.

