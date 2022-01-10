Yoga tips: How to boost immunity amid Omicron spread

Covid-19 is here to stay and the rapid evolution of variants with latest being Omicron will continue to pose a grave threat to our health. Amid the ongoing third wave of Covid-19, it is imperative to not just keep our immunity high and stress levels checked but also manage our chronic diseases well.

Focussing on our holistic health is the way forward and yoga can be the answer to all our health woes in pandemic times be it physical or mental health concerns. Yoga practices brings harmony between mind and body and helps to build up psycho-physiological health, emotional harmony and manage daily stress.

Various yogic practices such as asanas, pranayama, meditation, cleansing and relaxation practices are known to help modulate the physiological response to stressors, as per Ayush guidelines. Yoga practices can also help in management of chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, bronchial asthma, sleep disorders, depression and obesity among others that can be comorbid conditions in patients with Covid-19.

"Yoga is a natural solution to holistic health and comprises of various techniques including physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation among many more. Yoga is very effective in boosting your immunity; and also helps with smooth functioning of your organs while adding strength, flexibility, and mental well-being," says Grand Master Akshar, renowned Yoga expert told HT Digital.

He also gives yoga tips to boost overall health and immunity amid surge in Omicron cases

Make yoga part of your regular routine

Yoga is popular all across the globe and is practiced by millions of people for its innumerable health benefits. Yoga brings the body into specific alignments and with the help of breath channelling through the body can result in holistic well-being for both the mind and the body. While practicing yoga postures it is especially important to follow the correct breathing technique as this will only enhance the practice and give you all the advantages.

Eating a well-balanced diet including whole grains, lean meats, fish, poultry, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices as well as plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables are essential to boost the immune system. (Pixabay)

Eat nutritious food

Avoid skipping meals and eat at the right time to build long-lasting immunity. Avoid eating late in the night or having your breakfast at irregular times as this can only hamper your immunity. Include plenty of strength building foods in your diet and avoid junk or processed food. Opt for fresh home-cooked meals.

Practice pranayama

Pranayama that has a set of breathing techniques can give a powerful boost to your immune system when done regularly. Pranayama also helps in healing and recovery from Covid-19. Pranayama techniques like Bhastrika, Brahmari, Kapal Bhati and Anulom Vilom can be very beneficial for you during this time.

Develop healthy habits

Amid Omicron spread, you are advised to consume a fresh fruit juice or tender coconut water twice a day to see improvement in your health. Asanas like Paschimottanasana, Vajrasana, Dhanurasana, Chakrasana, and Padahastasana can be done at least three times a week.

Last but not the least, follow all the rules and regulations of the pandemic. Do your bit in staying safe by isolating yourself, avoid large gatherings, wear a mask at all times and wash your hands frequently.

