You are cancer-free, then it comes back years later: Medanta oncologist explains why

Every cancer survivor knows the unspoken ritual of the post-treatment scan. You hold your breath, stare at the ceiling of the waiting room, and pray for the two words that feel like a golden ticket: 'cancer-free'. It’s the ultimate milestone. But for many, that relief comes with a quiet, lingering ghost — the scary reality that cancer can pull a surprise comeback months, years, or even decades down the line. Also read | Cancer specialist says Indian doctors 'can’t afford a bad day like Kohli or Federer': ‘We are someone’s only hope’

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If the thought of recurrence feels like a cruel plot twist, you’re not alone. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid, chairman of medical oncology at Medanta, Gurgaon, who brings over 41 years of experience to the table, unpacked why cancer comes back, what dormant cells are actually doing while they sleep, and why a recurrence isn't a sign that you or your doctors failed.

Dormant cells and 'MRD'

The main reason cancer makes an unexpected return boils down to microscopic biology. Even when surgery, chemo, or radiation successfully wipe out 99.9 percent of a tumour, a microscopic remnant can slip through the cracks. "Even after surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapy, a very small number of cancer cells may survive," explained Dr Vaid.

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{{^usCountry}} "These cells, often referred to as minimal residual disease (MRD) or dormant cancer cells, can remain inactive for years without causing any symptoms or appearing on routine scans," he added. Think of these cells as being in prolonged snooze mode. While dormant, they quietly dodge your immune system and ignore standard treatments. But eventually, shifts in your body can hit the alarm clock. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These cells, often referred to as minimal residual disease (MRD) or dormant cancer cells, can remain inactive for years without causing any symptoms or appearing on routine scans," he added. Think of these cells as being in prolonged snooze mode. While dormant, they quietly dodge your immune system and ignore standard treatments. But eventually, shifts in your body can hit the alarm clock. {{/usCountry}}

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"Changes in the body's immune response, hormonal environment, inflammation, or genetic alterations within the tumour cells may eventually reactivate these dormant cells, leading to recurrence," Dr Vaid shared.

Recurrence doesn't mean treatment failed

It is terrifying when a scan shows the disease is back, but Dr Vaid stressed a crucial point: a return doesn't mean your initial medical team messed up or that the first treatment was useless. "Importantly, a recurrence does not necessarily mean that the initial treatment failed. Instead, it reflects the complex nature of cancer biology," he said.

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How and where it shows up usually falls into three main categories:

⦿ The cancer pops back up right in or near the original spot.

⦿ It shows up in nearby lymph nodes or surrounding tissue.

⦿ It travels to another organ entirely (metastasis).

Even after surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapy, a very small number of cancer cells may survive, Dr Vaid said.

How tech is catching it early

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Here’s where the story gets hopeful. Oncology is undergoing a massive shift thanks to ultra-sensitive diagnostic tools that can detect microscopic cells long before they form a tumour or appear on a standard CT scan. Also read | Nutrition and lifestyle tips for cancer prevention: Simple daily habits and diet plan that can cut your risk

"Exciting advances in cancer research are improving our ability to detect residual disease earlier," Dr Vaid said, adding, "Technologies such as liquid biopsy, circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) analysis, and MRD testing can detect microscopic disease long before it becomes visible on imaging."

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Instead of waiting for a visible lump, doctors can now use simple blood draws to detect tiny fragments of tumour DNA floating in the bloodstream. Even better? Researchers are currently developing drugs that directly target dormant cells while they are still asleep — potentially preventing recurrence altogether, Dr Vaid highlighted.

Survivorship is a long game

Reaching that 'five-year cancer-free' mark is an incredible win, but Dr Vaid shared that long-term health is an ongoing partnership with your care team rather than a single finish line: "Being cancer-free does not always mean that follow-up can be stopped altogether." He added, "Depending on the type of cancer and individual risk factors, doctors may recommend regular examinations, blood tests, imaging or other investigations to monitor for signs of recurrence."

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If cancer does return, the arsenal of modern treatments — including targeted therapy, immunotherapy, specialised radiation, and surgery — means achieving remission a second time is entirely possible. "For cancer survivors, recovery is not simply about reaching a particular number of cancer-free years," Dr Vaid said, adding, “It is also about maintaining appropriate follow-up, being attentive to persistent or unusual symptoms, and staying connected with the treating healthcare team.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.