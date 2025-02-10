5 things you didn’t know about radiation therapy in cancer

One of the most common treatments for cancer is radiation therapy, which includes high-energy rays that target and destroy cancer cells. Radiation therapy can also be used to shrink tumours. Is Radiation Therapy Safe? Experts Break Down the Pros and Cons(File Photo)

Radiation therapy kills cancer cells or damages their DNA, thereby reducing their growth however, this does not happen instantly. Radiation therapy takes days or weeks of treatment before DNA is damaged enough for cancer cells to die.

It is also called radiotherapy or therapeutic radiology. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Parasnis (Head Of The Department and Consultant - Surgical Oncology and Surgery) and Dr Karan Chanchlani (Consultant - Radiation Oncology) at Manipal Hospital in Pune's Baner, highlighted five things you didn’t know about radiation therapy in cancer -

1. Radiation therapy can shrink tumours

One of the main purposes of radiation therapy is to shrink tumours, which helps patients who are suffering from pain or other issues caused by the tumour. As the radiation therapy reduces the size of the tumour, some of the symptoms can be reduced. Overall, it may help improve the patient’s quality of life.

Patient radiation therapy mask showing laser lines for targeting cancer cells in the brain.(Shutterstock)

2. Combining radiation therapy with other treatments

Radiation therapy can be combined with treatments like surgery or chemotherapy. For example, a tumour will be reduced with the help of radiation therapy before removing it completely. Reducing a tumour makes removing it easier. Radiation therapy and chemotherapy together help a patient get over cancer more effectively.

3. Radiation treatment is painless

The radiation treatment itself is painless. There may be some side effects, but the treatment itself does not cause pain. Side effects may include fatigue, irritation or redness of skin, or hair loss in the area being treated. However, these side effects are temporary and can be managed with simple medications.

4. You won’t become radioactive

If the patient undergoes external radiation therapy, they won't become radioactive. In comparison, internal radiation therapy may cause the body to become radioactive, albeit for a short time. This is because external radiation therapy uses a machine that conducts radiation from outside the patient’s body, so that it does not enter the body. Whereas internal radiation therapy uses a source of radiation placed inside the body.

Such treatment (combining radiation with chemotherapy) cuts deaths by 20 percent, says the study. (Shutterstock)

5. Radiation therapy targets specific areas

Radiation therapy is usually localised, which means that it is aimed at the affected part of the body of the patient. Such targeting helps protect healthy tissues around the tumour. For example, if a patient has lung cancer, the radiation will be targeted only to the chest and not the entire body.

Radiation therapy remains an integral part of cancer care, driven by continuous innovations that improve precision, efficacy, and patient outcomes. Understanding these lesser-known aspects underscores the sophisticated nature of this treatment and its vital role in comprehensive cancer management.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.