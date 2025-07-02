Bone pain, cough, headaches? They might signal cancer comeback. Here's how to catch recurrence and tips to prepare

Recurrence means that cancer has come back after initial treatment and a period during which it could not be detected. Even after successful treatment, some cancer cells may survive in the body and remain dormant for months or years before starting to grow again. This scan could spot cancer before symptoms begin. Read on to know more.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Radheshyam Naik, Consultant, Medical Oncologist and Hematologist at Sammprada Multi-speciality Hospital in Bengaluru, shared that recurrence can happen months or even years after treatment, which is why long-term follow-up is crucial. Types of breast cancer recurrence:

1. Local recurrence: The cancer returns in the same breast or in the scar from a mastectomy.

2. Regional recurrence: The cancer comes back in nearby lymph nodes (such as under the arm or near the collarbone).

3. Metastatic breast cancer: Stage 4 cancer where the cancer has spread to other parts of the body like bones, liver, lungs, or brain.

Secondary cancer, known as metastasis, is the most common cause of death in breast cancer patients as there are very few effective treatments once it has taken root.(Shutterstock)

According to Dr Radheshyam Naik, the risk of recurrence depends on factors such as type and stage of the original cancer, hormone receptor status, HER2 status, type of treatment received (surgery, chemo, radiation, hormone therapy), how well the body responded to initial treatment etc.

Current methods or technologies available to detect early signs of breast cancer recurrence and effectiveness

Imaging Pet scan: PET-CT is highly effective for detecting metastases, though not used routinely unless symptoms arise.

PET-CT is highly effective for detecting metastases, though not used routinely unless symptoms arise. MRI: Effective in high-risk patients, dense breast tissue, and surgical scarring where mammography might miss small lesions.

Effective in high-risk patients, dense breast tissue, and surgical scarring where mammography might miss small lesions. Markers like - CA 15-3, CEA, CA 27.29: However it is reliable enough to be used alone for early detection. For patients with hormone-positive cancers, tracking hormonal therapy effectiveness and compliance can help reduce recurrence risk but not directly detect recurrence.

However it is reliable enough to be used alone for early detection. For patients with hormone-positive cancers, tracking hormonal therapy effectiveness and compliance can help reduce recurrence risk but not directly detect recurrence. Others are circulating tumour cells in the blood and circulating tumor DNA in the blood. They are effective but small recurrence can’t be found out

How often should breast cancer survivors be screened or monitored for recurrence and does this vary based on the stage or type of their original diagnosis?

Dr Radheshyam Naik answered, “Generally once in 6 months. Early cancers we can do surveillance once a year and more advanced cancers once in 6 months. Breast cancer survivors should be monitored regularly to detect any signs of recurrence early. Follow-up needs to be done every 6 months for the first 1 year, then every year thereafter.”

Early detection can help women control breast cancer from spreading or becoming malignant, say doctors.(Shutterstock)

He highlighted, “The frequency and intensity of monitoring may vary based on the original cancer’s stage and type — more advanced or aggressive cancers require closer follow-up. Survivors should report any new or unusual symptoms promptly to their doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.