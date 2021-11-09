‘You can do it’: Shilpa Shetty’s fitness motto is for today and every other day

Shilpa Shetty keeps Tuesdays reserved for fitness mottos and for pumping the motivation of her Instagram family with a strong dose of inspiration. Shilpa takes her fitness routine very seriously and swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. The actor is often spotted in the favourite corner of her home, engrossed in a workout position. Shilpa also keeps sharing the snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile.

The actor, who celebrated Diwali in style, last week, is back to her fitness routine now. On Tuesday, Shilpa pumped up more fitness motivation for her fans with a strong motto – Hustle for the muscle. Shilpa shared a picture of herself, caught in action with her dumbbells and wrote her mantra wide and loud.

Shilpa laid down a few of the guidelines that should be maintained in order to have a fit, healthy and a toned body. She advised her Instagram family to club disciple, dedication, consistency of effort and hustle to perfectly achieve the dreams. The same mantra goes for the body as well – “Whatever you dream of achieving in life will always demand discipline, dedication and consistent effort, and some amounts of hustle. Likewise, it is, for the ‘muscle’ too! She further added that it is extremely necessary to maintain a healthy schedule, eat right, have a proper intake of water and sacrifice the extra sugar consumption to have a fitter body. “Unless you push yourself, moving forward will always seem like a distant dream. So, prepare a schedule, sacrifice the excess sugar, manage your time & water intake well, eat clean with balanced proportions, and get fitter than you were yesterday.” Read her post here:

Shilpa wrapped her post with a dose of motivation for the fitness enthusiasts in her Instagram family. “That’s the only way forward. You can do it,” she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty’s mantra is boosting us to take our workouts seriously and watch our schedule to have a fitter and healthier body. BRB, off to the gym.

