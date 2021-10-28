‘Straight from the farm,’ Shilpa Shetty speaks of organic farming

Shilpa Shetty is having a lot of fun on her getaway. The actor was recently spotted by paparazzi, making her way to Alibaug for her family vacation with son Viaan, daughter Samisha and mother Sunanda Shetty. Since then, Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram profile has been replete with lots of greenery and the actor’s glee on being one with nature.

The actor who took off for her vacay, has been doing it all – from picking guavas directly from the trees to speaking of organic farming and restricting chemically-induced foods in the diet. On Thursday, Shilpa shared a short video on her Instagram profile that quite aptly documents her happiness on seeing her homegrown plants bloom to their fullness.

In the video, Shilpa can be seen posing with a lot of happiness by the plants in her farm that have been bearing fruits and vegetables. Dressed in a white cropped tee shirt and a pair of denim shorts, Shilpa Shetty is embracing life in its completeness. “Straight from the farm. Food that doesn’t do any harm. Keep life simple and soulful,” she advised her fans to follow the same healthy route to a happy life.

Shilpa also accompanied her video with these hashtags to promote the goodness of organic farming and the health benefits that it brings with it - #SwasthRahoMastRaho, #OrganicFood, #healthylifestyle, #cleaneating, #eatright, #growyourown and #FarmToMouth.

Shilpa has been sharing a slew of snippets of her whereabouts and ventures in her getaway. Recently, Shilpa had a Sunday that everyone dreams of. She went to a farm and picked ripe fruits directly from the tree and brought them home to eat. In the video, Shilpa can be seen bearing a childish glee on seeing ripe guavas on the tree. Later in the video, she asked one of the workers of the farm for more guavas. “What did the farmer think when he saw the guava? Waah Waah,” she captioned her video. Take a look: +

Consuming organic food can prove to be beneficial for the body. They have a higher nutrient value and can help in the prevention of heart diseases, blood pressure problems, migraine, diabetes and cancer.

