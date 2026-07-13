You keep achieving success but still don't feel good enough? Psychotherapist explains the hidden psychology behind it

Self-doubt is something that tends to hit hardest precisely when things are going well. You've worked for something, earned it, and then the moment it arrives, a quiet voice shows up asking whether you actually deserved it, or whether everyone around you is about to figure out that you've just been lucky. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, shared the psychology behind this.

Self-doubt is something that tends to hit hardest precisely when things are going well. (Unsplash)

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Dr Chandni highlighted that this is imposter syndrome, and it's more common among high achievers than most people realise, partly because high achievers are usually the last ones to talk about it.

The more you achieve, the louder it gets

According to Dr Chandni, this is the part that catches people off guard. You'd expect success to quieten self-doubt, but it often does the opposite. Every new level brings new expectations, a bigger room to perform in, and more people watching. For someone already convinced they don't fully belong, that visibility feels less like recognition and more like increased risk of being found out.

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Every new level brings new expectations, a bigger room to perform in, and more people watching.

You attribute your success to everything else

{{^usCountry}} “One of the clearest signs of imposter syndrome is the way people explain their own achievements. It was good timing, the competition wasn't that strong, or someone took a chance on me,” said Dr Chandni. There's always a reason that sits outside of their own ability. Luck, circumstance, other people's generosity, anything that keeps the credit from landing squarely on their own shoulders, where it actually belongs. Perfectionism and imposter syndrome are interconnected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the clearest signs of imposter syndrome is the way people explain their own achievements. It was good timing, the competition wasn't that strong, or someone took a chance on me,” said Dr Chandni. There's always a reason that sits outside of their own ability. Luck, circumstance, other people's generosity, anything that keeps the credit from landing squarely on their own shoulders, where it actually belongs. Perfectionism and imposter syndrome are interconnected {{/usCountry}}

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A lot of high achievers manage their self-doubt by working harder than everyone else, because if the output is flawless enough, maybe no one will look too closely at the person producing it. But perfectionism is an exhausting strategy, and it never actually resolves the underlying feeling. It just keeps it temporarily quiet while quietly burning you out.

Comparing yourself to everyone else

Dr Chandni highlighted that most people only show their polished, confident, put-together version to the world. When you're already doubting yourself, looking at everyone else's highlight reel and comparing it to your own internal experience of uncertainty and effort and occasional chaos is a recipe for feeling perpetually behind, even when the results say otherwise.

The moment you say it to someone you trust and they say, ‘me too,’ something shifts.

What actually helps?

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Dr Chandni highlights that talking about it, honestly and out loud, is usually where the shift begins. Imposter syndrome increases in silence and isolation. The moment you say it to someone you trust and they say, ‘me too,’ something shifts. Beyond that, building the habit of actually acknowledging your own wins, not just moving past them onto the next thing, slowly starts to rewire the story your mind keeps telling about what you deserve.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.