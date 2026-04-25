You may not drink alcohol, but is your liver still healthy? Hepatologist shares warning signs you could be ignoring

There is a misconception that the liver gets damaged only if you drink alcohol. While it’s true that alcohol damages your liver, there are other reasons too that put your liver health at risk. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Madake, consultant in the department of transplant hepatology at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, shared signs that indicate your liver is having a hard time.

Early signs of fatty liver.(Pexel)

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What is fatty liver?

Fatty liver is an accumulation of excess fat, which is caused by several reasons. Apart from alcohol consumption, fatty liver is also caused by metabolic conditions like obesity, diabetes, and excessive oily food consumption.

Dr Tushar said, “Fatty liver has a new name, but the risk remains the same.” He highlighted that fatty liver disease is now called steatotic liver disease (SLD). What was earlier known as NAFLD is now termed as MASLD (metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease). The change reflects its association with metabolic health rather than alcohol.

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Early signs of fatty liver are usually mild, non-specific, and often missed. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Tushar explains that early signs of fatty liver are usually mild, non-specific, and often missed. The liver can function normally even when affected, so symptoms are not obvious in the beginning. Notably, it can occur even in individuals without obesity or alcohol use. However, some people may notice: Persistent fatigue

fatigue Increase in abdominal fat (central obesity)

Abdominal pain

Mild discomfort or heaviness in the right upper abdomen

Darkening of skin around the neck or armpits, and skin tags {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Tushar explains that early signs of fatty liver are usually mild, non-specific, and often missed. The liver can function normally even when affected, so symptoms are not obvious in the beginning. Notably, it can occur even in individuals without obesity or alcohol use. However, some people may notice: Persistent fatigue

fatigue Increase in abdominal fat (central obesity)

Abdominal pain

Mild discomfort or heaviness in the right upper abdomen

Darkening of skin around the neck or armpits, and skin tags {{/usCountry}}

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These findings are common and may be overlooked, but in the presence of metabolic risk factors such as type 2 diabetes, overweight (BMI >25), dyslipidemia, or hypertension, they may indicate early liver involvement.

When to get your liver checked?

According to Dr Tushar, individuals with metabolic risk factors or these symptoms should undergo initial evaluation with liver function tests and an ultrasound. If needed, non-invasive assessment of liver scarring (e.g., FibroScan) can help identify early fibrosis. Early liver disease is often silent, but simple symptoms and risk factors can offer clues. Timely testing can detect fibrosis early and prevent long-term complications.

Treatment and prognosis

While there is no specific treatment available, you can consider weight loss, opting for a healthy diet, regular exercise, and avoid alcohol at all costs.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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