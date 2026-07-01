You started working out and now you have cavities? Dentist explains how mouth breathing at gym harms your oral health

Did you know that once you start working out, your oral hygiene could take a hit? On June 30, Dr Mark Burhenne, a dentist with over 40 years of experience, highlighted how our oral health can be compromised when we start going to the gym, due to a common mistake: breathing through our mouths.

The moment you start breathing through your mouth, your mouth's pH can drop. (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Woman reveals high-protein, low-fat paneer and soya chunks breakfast chilla recipe that helped her lose 17 kg

According to Dr Burhenne, the moment you start breathing through your mouth while working out at the gym, your mouth's pH can drop drastically. He explained why this happens and what athletes or gym goers can do to avoid this scenario.

Is your gym activity compromising your oral health?

Dr Burhenne shared the post with the caption, “POV: you started working out, and now you can't figure out why you keep getting cavities.” He added, “The moment you start breathing through your mouth, whether on a run, on the bike, or hitting the StairMaster at your gym, your mouth pH can drop.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's why this happens: according to the dentist, a happy tooth is a tooth bathed in saliva, which is why runners, hikers, and any athlete who breathes through their mouth from time to time are more prone to cavities than those who are strictly nasal breathers. Unfair, isn’t it? Nobody warns that a new gym habit can lead to dental work. How to avoid cavities? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's why this happens: according to the dentist, a happy tooth is a tooth bathed in saliva, which is why runners, hikers, and any athlete who breathes through their mouth from time to time are more prone to cavities than those who are strictly nasal breathers. Unfair, isn’t it? Nobody warns that a new gym habit can lead to dental work. How to avoid cavities? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to the dentist, whether you’re training for Ironman or just casually hitting the treadmill in your garage, there are some must-haves he recommends every athlete. They are:

Electrolytes to help fight cavities

Nano-hydroxyapatite toothpaste

Xylitol gum or mints

Mouth tape

What does research say? According to a September 2022 study by Front Public Health, mouth breathing is one of the most common deleterious oral habits, often resulting from upper airway obstruction and leading to air entering the oral cavity either completely or partially. Moreover, it can lead to abnormal dental and maxillofacial development. Furthermore, breathing through the mouth can negatively affect oral health, increasing the risk of caries and periodontal disease.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.