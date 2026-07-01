Woman reveals high-protein, low-fat paneer and soya chunks breakfast chilla recipe that helped her lose 17 kg
Fitness content creator Aarti Sharma shared her favourite high-protein chilla recipe, which helped her lose weight from 80 kg to 63 kg.
Weight loss is an uphill battle. It doesn't end with you taking your workout routine seriously; it also involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including what you eat daily. However, eating healthy does not necessarily mean you should starve yourself; it involves tracking your calorie intake and eating more protein-rich meals.
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High-protein chilla recipe
So, if you are looking for a recipe, on June 30, Aarti Sharma, a fitness content creator who lost 17 kg, shared a dish she used to eat while trying to lose weight: a high-protein chilla made with low-fat paneer and soya chunks. Sharing the steps to make the chilla in an Instagram post, Aarti confessed that if she had to restart her weight loss journey – going from 80 kg down to 63 kg – the very first meal of her day would be the 'ultimate high-protein chilla.
According to Aarti, the dish is incredibly easy to make. She captioned the post, “Simple, filling, and loaded with protein – because consistency beats complicated recipes every single time. The easier and quicker it is to prepare, the more consistent I can remain.”
Ingredients
100g low-fat paneer
50g soya chunks
20g besan
Onion
Capsicum
Carrot
Salt and spices of your choice
Light oil brush
Macros (approximately)
Calories (entire recipe): 460
Protein: 55g
Method
- First, boil 50 grams of soya chunks.
- While the soya chunks are boiling, take a bowl and add chopped onion, capsicum, and green chilli.
- Add 100 grams of mashed low-fat paneer to the bowl.
- Squeeze the water out of the boiled soya chunks and grind them.
- Add the ground soya and 20 grams of besan (gram flour) to the bowl.
- Add water and mix everything well.
- Then, add spices according to your taste and mix again.
- Brush a pan with oil and make small chillas.
- Cook them over a low flame until they are crispy.
In the end, Aarti added, “You can easily eat three chillas in one meal, and each chilla provides 15 grams of protein. They are so tasty that you can eat them every day. So, keep your meals simple, high in protein, and easy – and just watch the weight drop off.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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