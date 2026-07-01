Woman reveals high-protein, low-fat paneer and soya chunks breakfast chilla recipe that helped her lose 17 kg

Weight loss is an uphill battle. It doesn't end with you taking your workout routine seriously; it also involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including what you eat daily. However, eating healthy does not necessarily mean you should starve yourself; it involves tracking your calorie intake and eating more protein-rich meals. This weight-loss breakfast recipe is a must-try. (Pixabay (representative image))

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High-protein chilla recipe So, if you are looking for a recipe, on June 30, Aarti Sharma, a fitness content creator who lost 17 kg, shared a dish she used to eat while trying to lose weight: a high-protein chilla made with low-fat paneer and soya chunks. Sharing the steps to make the chilla in an Instagram post, Aarti confessed that if she had to restart her weight loss journey – going from 80 kg down to 63 kg – the very first meal of her day would be the 'ultimate high-protein chilla.

According to Aarti, the dish is incredibly easy to make. She captioned the post, “Simple, filling, and loaded with protein – because consistency beats complicated recipes every single time. The easier and quicker it is to prepare, the more consistent I can remain.”