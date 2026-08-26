You thought calcium was enough for strong bones? This surgeon says think again

If you’ve been popping calcium supplements like candy, thinking your skeleton is bulletproof, US double board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and osteoporosis specialist Dr Doug Lucas has news for you: ‘calcium gets all the credit’, but it is not the whole plan. Also read | Why do women start losing bone strength earlier than they think: Everyday habits silently making it worse

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In a July 8, 2025 Instagram post, Dr Lucas challenged the traditional approach to bone health, pointing out why so many people continue losing bone despite taking calcium supplements. "Calcium gets all the credit... but it’s not the magic bullet for strong bones," Dr Lucas shared, adding, "If you’re taking calcium and still losing bone, your body might be missing something else."

To build a skeleton that actually lasts, Dr Lucas broke down a complete strategy covering the critical factors your body might actually be missing:

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1. Resistance and impact training

{{^usCountry}} "Lifting, jumping, pushing, pulling: your bones respond to force," Dr Lucas explained in his post. Movement signals your body to rebuild. He stressed that this style of training isn’t optional — it’s essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Lifting, jumping, pushing, pulling: your bones respond to force," Dr Lucas explained in his post. Movement signals your body to rebuild. He stressed that this style of training isn’t optional — it’s essential. {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ Pro tip: you don't need a heavy barbell right away. Simple impact exercises, such as heel drops, can stimulate bone growth.

2. Adequate protein

Bones aren't just solid chalky minerals — they are half protein by volume. If you skimp on protein, your body lacks the raw materials it needs to rebuild structure. Dr Lucas recommended aiming for '1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight'.

⦿ Pro tip: start your day with 30 grams of protein right out of the gate — think eggs, Greek yoghurt, or a quick protein shake — to hit your daily targets.

3. Vitamin D, vitamin K and magnesium

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Calcium cannot do the heavy lifting alone. Vitamin D, vitamin K, and magnesium work together to help your body absorb calcium, activate it, and actually direct it into your bones, Dr Lucas shared. If you are deficient in even one of these co-factors, calcium can't do its job properly, he added.

⦿ Pro tip: stop guessing. Get targeted lab work done — such as 25(OH)D, RBC magnesium, and a full nutrient panel — before starting a supplement regimen.

4. Smart, targeted supplementation

Taking a random assortment of pills off the drugstore shelf isn't the solution. According to Dr Lucas, a personalised plan built on actual lab results helps you fill nutrient gaps safely without going overboard.

⦿ Pro tip: always test first, then supplement. Over-supplementing can do more harm than good.

5. Hormone support

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Hormonal balance plays a foundational role in maintaining bone density as we age. Supporting your hormones works alongside nutrition and physical training to ensure your skeletal system gets the internal cues it needs to stay strong.

It’s time to move past single-nutrient fixes, as Dr Lucas summed up: "It’s time to build bones better — with a complete strategy."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.