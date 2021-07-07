Zareen Khan's intense boxing session video will pump you up for midweek workout

Bollywood celebrities follow a strict routine to keep themselves fit and healthy. Many stars like Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty, Milind Soman, Vicky Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff even post snippets from their rigorous routines to motivate their fans. Zareen Khan seems to be the latest star to join this list, and her recent video of an intense boxing session will pump you up for some midweek workout.

Zareen Khan took to Instagram recently to share a clip of herself working out with her coach Irfan Khan. The actor and her trainer shared two videos from the same session on their accounts. In the clip, Zareen did a boxing routine combination with Irfan and punched away all the negativities. She wore a grey top with black training tights and lace-up shoes for the session.

The video that Zareen posted begins with her trainer teaching her a boxing combo. Then, the scene shifts to Zareen practising the routine, and it is a sight to behold. The star, flaunting her workout glow, made our jaws hit the floor with the intense session.

In Zareen’s trainer’s video, the star did a boxing combo at three different speeds. Her trainer pointed out in the caption to look out for the speed-up in the third combination, so believe us when we say it is brilliant.

What are the benefits of boxing?

Boxing is a popular way to stay fit as it works all the muscles in the body. It helps in improving balance and posture. It strengthens the upper body and the core muscles. Fitness boxing can boost endurance and may increase alertness. It also enhances the mood with a surge of endorphins and improves hand-eye coordination.

Fitness boxing is also a great aerobic exercise. Aerobic exercise gets your heart pumping and helps lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. It can strengthen bones and burn more calories.

