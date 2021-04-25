Zareen Khan says she was judged as 'another pretty face who cannot act', feels she didn't get opportunity to show talent

In 2010, Zareen Khan was launched with a lot of fanfare opposite Salman Khan in Veer. However, the movie did not pan out as per expectations. She appeared in a few Bollywood projects thereafter, including Ready, Aksar 2, Hate Story 3 and Housefull 2 but did not achieve great success.

After being in the film industry for over a decade, Zareen feels that she was treated as just 'another pretty face who cannot act'. The actor also thinks that she did not receive enough opportunities to showcase her talent.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Zareen said, "I want people to see my potential. Till lately, I was only identified as another pretty face who cannot act, without even giving me any opportunity to showcase my talent. But now, I am doing my bit, reaching out to whomever I can and I feel lucky that there are people out there who still believe in me and want to give me a chance to show my talent. I am happy to work with such people."

“I am not from a film background that a huge line of producers and directors will be outside my house to work with me irrespective of the fact that whether my last film was a hit or a flop. Being a person not belonging to this industry, I have to be very careful with everything that I deliver. It has to be good and I have to take time to gauge a project and not just do for the heck of it, otherwise, after a point, even those projects will stop being offered to me. I am just being very careful in what I present to my audiences,” she added.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Zareen had opened up about being compared with Katrina Kaif. The actor said that she has struggled to carve her own niche in Bollywood for 11 years, but to date, 'people tag (her) as Katrina's lookalike'. She added that 'no filmmaker wants to work with a lookalike or duplicate'.

Zareen has forayed into regional cinema in the recent few years. She has worked in a few Punjabi movies, including Daaka and Jatt James Bond. Her upcoming movie is Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele where she plays a woman from the LGBT community.

