Homemade Instant Vermicelli Upma Recipe With Vegetables For A Quick Everyday Breakfast

A quick breakfast often starts with simple ingredients that come together in just a few minutes. The instant vermicelli upma recipe combines roasted vermicelli with fresh vegetables, mild spices, curry leaves, and mustard seeds to create a light yet flavourful meal. Vermicelli is a thin noodle usually made from wheat, while millet vermicelli is another nutritious option. Upma is a well-known South Indian dish prepared by cooking grains or noodles with tempered spices and vegetables. During the monsoon, a steaming bowl of vermicelli upma makes a great choice for breakfast or an evening meal because it is quick to prepare and easy to enjoy.

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The instant vermicelli upma recipe provides steady energy from complex carbohydrates while remaining naturally low in fat and cholesterol">low in fat and cholesterol when cooked with minimal oil. Vegetables such as carrots, peas, beans, and onions add dietary fibre that supports digestion">dietary fibre that supports digestion and helps keep hunger under control for longer. Using whole wheat or millet vermicelli also promotes a slower release of glucose compared to refined varieties. Mild spices, curry leaves, and mustard seeds enhance both flavour and nutritional value by contributing iron and B vitamins.

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{{^usCountry}} This recipe is easy to customise with ingredients like roasted peanuts, cashews, sprouts, or paneer to increase plant-based protein and improve texture. Mixed vegetables also provide magnesium, phosphorus, and other essential minerals that support everyday body functions. The combination of fibre, protein, and wholesome ingredients makes this dish suitable for balanced breakfasts and light meals without feeling heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This recipe is easy to customise with ingredients like roasted peanuts, cashews, sprouts, or paneer to increase plant-based protein and improve texture. Mixed vegetables also provide magnesium, phosphorus, and other essential minerals that support everyday body functions. The combination of fibre, protein, and wholesome ingredients makes this dish suitable for balanced breakfasts and light meals without feeling heavy. {{/usCountry}}

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The instant vermicelli upma recipe is known for its soft texture, colourful vegetables, and gentle blend of spices. Prepared in one pan with everyday pantry ingredients, it delivers a

delicious meal that fits busy mornings while bringing fresh flavours to rainy-day breakfasts.

How Instant Vermicelli Upma Is Different from Regular Upma

Feature Instant Vermicelli Upma Regular Rava Upma Main Ingredient Roasted wheat or millet vermicelli Roasted semolina (rava) Texture Soft, light, and noodle-like Soft with a grainy texture Preparation Time Ready in about 15–20 minutes Takes about 20–25 minutes Cooking Method Vermicelli is cooked with vegetables, water, and tempered spices Semolina is roasted and cooked with water, vegetables, and tempered spices Fibre Higher when prepared with whole wheat or millet vermicelli and vegetables Depends on the type of semolina and vegetables used Protein Can be increased with peanuts, sprouts, paneer, or tofu Can be increased with lentils, peanuts, or vegetables Fat Content Naturally low in fat when cooked with minimal oil Naturally low in fat when cooked with minimal oil Customisation Easily adapted with vegetables, herbs, nuts, and protein-rich ingredients Can be customised with vegetables, lentils, and nuts Best For Quick breakfasts, lunch boxes, and light evening meals Everyday breakfasts and light dinners View All

Instant Vermicelli Upma at a Glance

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty Level: Easy

Course: Breakfast

Cuisine: South Indian

Best Served With: Coconut chutney, pickle, curd, or sambar

Instant Vermicelli Upma Recipe

A quick and colourful Instant Vermicelli Upma Recipe made with roasted vermicelli, vegetables, and simple spices for a light, wholesome, and flavourful breakfast.

Ingredients

2 cups roasted vermicelli

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon urad dal

1 teaspoon chana dal

8–10 curry leaves

1 green chilli, chopped

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 medium onion, finely chopped

¼ cup carrots, finely chopped

¼ cup green peas

¼ cup French beans, chopped

4 cups water

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Add urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, ginger, and green chilli. Sauté onions until translucent. Add carrots, beans, and peas, then cook for 3–4 minutes. Pour in water and season with salt. Bring the water to a boil. Add roasted vermicelli gradually while stirring continuously. Cook until the water is absorbed and the vermicelli becomes soft. Mix in lemon juice and coriander leaves. Serve hot with coconut chutney or curd.

Healthy Tips for Instant Vermicelli Upma

Choose whole wheat or millet vermicelli for extra fibre. Add more seasonal vegetables to increase vitamins and minerals. Include roasted peanuts or sprouts for extra plant protein. Use minimal oil while preparing the tempering. Add paneer or tofu to increase protein content. Reduce the amount of salt and enhance flavour with lemon juice. Cook the vegetables until just tender to retain nutrients. Pair Instant Vermicelli Upma with plain curd for a balanced meal.

Nutrition in Instant Vermicelli Upma

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Nutrient Approximate Amount (Per Serving) Calories 240 kcal Carbohydrates 39 g Protein 7 g Fat 6 g Fibre 5 g Sugar 4 g Sodium 260 mg Calcium 42 mg Magnesium 40 mg Phosphorus 120 mg Iron 2.2 mg View All

FAQs

Is Instant Vermicelli Upma healthy for breakfast?

Yes. Instant Vermicelli Upma provides carbohydrates for energy along with fibre, vitamins, and minerals from vegetables, making it a balanced breakfast option.

Can Instant Vermicelli Upma be prepared with millet vermicelli?

Yes. Instant Vermicelli Upma can be made with millet vermicelli to increase fibre and support better blood sugar management.

Which vegetables can be added to Instant Vermicelli Upma?

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Instant Vermicelli Upma tastes great with carrots, peas, beans, capsicum, corn, spinach, and sweetcorn based on personal preference.