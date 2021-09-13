How to develop mindfulness, shares bureaucrat-turned-Yogi Hasmukh Adhia

Mindfulness is the latest wellness trend everybody is talking about. Studies have vouched for its effectiveness, latest one finding out about the many benefits of practicing mindfulness even if practiced for just 15 minutes. The study published in SpringerLink journal says, "daily meditation, mindful movement, ‘body scans’ and other mindfulness exercises give a ‘modest’ but worthwhile boost to our memory, concentration and problem solving abilities – helping to stave off the natural effects of ageing on these processes, especially in the over 60s,"

Mindfulness, or completely immersing yourself in the present moment, has many benefits, but applying it to our daily life can be quite challenging, considering we are overloaded with work most of the times and staying in the moment even for 15 minutes may at times seem like an arduous task. Is there a way to prepare ourselves for mindfulness?

Hasmukh Adhia, Former Finance Secretary of India, and a PhD holder in Yoga, who has been practicing Yoga, meditation and mindfulness practices for many years now, talked about how mindfulness can be developed, over a telephonic conversation with HT Digital.

Before his retirement as Finance secretary and PM Modi's key lieutenant, he played instrumental role in demonetization and GST rollout. Adhia's post retirement life is all about mindfulness and meditation.

Developing mindfulness

"Mindfulness is something you achieve through practices like Pranayama and Meditation. These are the techniques that help you develop awareness about the environment where you are working. Pranayama, focussing on something, either breath or some external object, or thought are all aspects of meditation," says Hasmukh Adhia.

Knowledge of 'Who Am I'

"Another thing that helps you to be aware throughout the day and also during the meditation is the knowledge of 'Who Am I'. This simple knowledge will let you free of the load that you are carrying. You do not worry about small things of life when you develop this understanding. The knowledge of 'Who Am I' helps you to not get stuck in one situation or be limited to your work in hand," says Adhia, who has dedicated his life to Yoga post retirement.

Adhia says the knowledge can be developed only with time and practice. "Over the period of time, you can evolve your meditation practice to a form when there are hardly any thoughts in your mind or maybe one single thought. Doing some breathing techniques, meditation, can help in developing mindfulness. Practicing Pranayama is beneficial as there is a direct connection between the mind and the breath," he says.

What is Meditation? How it helps in mindfulness

"Meditation is a very wide term. It can include anything. It may be simply trying to sit still for a period without any activity, trying to not let your mind go haywire, trying to bring it back again and again at one thing. To learn mindfulness, one can try to get into one such practice and doing it even twice a day where you close your eyes and sit at one place trying to introspect, is beneficial," shares Adhia.

