How to make crispy aloo tikki chaat at home; Chef Kunal Kapur shares recipe

Nearly everyone is fond of street food but it is the spicy and mouth-watering chaat that entices food lovers the most. It is the melange of various spices, ingredients and flavours that gives chaat a special appeal. Dig into a plate of chaat and you will instantly experience a blast of flavours ranging from sweet, spicy, to tangy. While some elements in your chaat may quicky dissolve in your mouth, others might be a bit crunchy. However, one thing that is common in almost all kinds of chaats be it papri chaat, dahi bhalla, bhelpuri, gol gappa chaat or aloo tikki chaat, is that they are not complete without the chatpati and meethi chutney. (Also read: Healthy chaat recipe: Chef Kunal Kapur shares tips to make lip-smacking chana chaat)

Chef Kunal Kapur who knows the pulse of his followers regularly shares chaat recipes on his Instagram page. He recently posted the recipe of aloo tikki chaat that will make you crave for it instantly.

Here's the full recipe:

Aloo Tikki Chaat

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur )

Ingredients

For stuffing

Oil – 3tbsp

Asafoetida – ¾ tsp

Cumin – 1½ tsp

Fennel seeds– 1½ tsp

Ginger chopped – 2tsp

Green chilli - chopped – 2tsp

Chana dal (boiled) – 1cup

Salt to taste

Turmeric – ¾ tsp

Red chilli powder – 1tsp

Coriander powder – 1tbsp

Coriander chopped – handful

For Tikki

Boiled and mashed potato– 2 cups

Salt to taste

Cornstarch or rice flour– 3-4tbsp

Coriander - chopped– handful

Oil for frying

For sweet curd

Curd – 1cup

Sugar powdered – 2½ tbsp

Black salt – a tiny pinch

Salt - a tiny pinch

For Garnish

Saunth Chutney

Mint Chutney

Beetroot Julienne

Carrot Juliene

Pomegranate

Sev

Steps

For aloo tikki stuffing

Heat a pan and drizzle oil. Once hot sprinkle heeng, add cumin and fennel seeds. Stir and add ginger & green chillies. Give a quick stir and add boiled chana dal with our any water. Sprinkle salt, turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder and cook them together for 3mins. Sprinkle freshly chopped coriander and remove it from heat. Take it out on to a platter and let it cool completely.

For sweet curd

Mix together curd, sugar, black salt and salt. Whisk them together until the curd is smooth. Keep aside, best is to keep it refrigerated so that it is cold when we serve it.

For aloo tikki

Put the boiled and mashed potato in a bowl and add salt, cornstarch or rice flour, black salt and coriander. Mix them well. Lightly oil your hands and then divide the potato mixture into six equal size balls. Press it in the centre to make a depression, fill it with chana dal and gently roll it up. Press it gently to flatten it into a tikki shape and keep aside. Repeat the same for the remaining potato balls.

Heat a tawa or a pan and add sufficient oil to shallow fry the aloo tikki. You can also bake it, deep fry or air fry it. Cook on one side on medium heat and then carefully turn over once it browns evenly. Now brown it on the second side as well. Remove tikki to a plate, drizzle sweet curd, saunth chutney, mint chutney and garnish it with beetroot julienne, carrot julienne, pomegranate (anar) and sev. Serve it hot.

