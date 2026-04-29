I Tried and Tested the Plum Niacinamide skincare range for three weeks: Here's how my sensitive skin reacted

When it comes to skincare, very few skincare brands have stood out for me. And Plum is one of them. There are two reasons for me to love this brand. Firstly, it is vegan and paraben-free, and secondly, the presence of Niacinamide, which suits sensitive skin types. I have used Plum's other skincare range, which did wonders for my skin, so the moment I received the Plum Niacinamide range, I knew I was actually in good hands!

After using for three weeks, here is Plum Niacinamide range review(Personal)

After using it consistently for a few weeks now, I feel like I’ve finally formed a solid opinion on how each product performs individually and as a routine. I tried the toner, face wash, sunscreen, serum, and face cream together to really see if the range works holistically and overall, I’d say it’s a good beginner-friendly routine with a few hits and a few misses.

Products I used

Plum 3% Niacinamide Alcohol-Free Toner

Plum Simply Bright 2% Ni acinamide Face Wash

Plum 2% Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50

Plum 5% Niacinamide Face Serum

Plum Rice Water Niacinamide Gel Cream

Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash With Rice Water

Let me start with the cleanser. I genuinely enjoyed using this face wash. It is gentle, doesn’t strip my skin, and gives that clean feel minus the tightness. I have sensitive skin, and this worked pretty well for me for daily use. What I liked most was that it foamed lightly and rinsed off easily without leaving any residue. However, I didn’t notice any major brightening from just the face wash alone. It’s more of a maintenance product than a treatment. Moreover, for people with oily skin, the face wash might be too subtle to try.

1. Plum Simply Bright 2% Niacinamide Face Wash

Plum 3% Niacinamide Alcohol-Free Toner With Rice Water

Next is the toner. This is one of my favourite products in the range. It’s lightweight, hydrating, and absorbs quickly into the skin. I liked how it added an extra layer of hydration without feeling sticky. Over time, I did feel my skin looked a bit more even-toned. That said, if you already use a strong active routine, this toner might feel too mild. Also, the packaging tends to dispense more product than needed.

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2. Jovees Derma 4% Niacinamide & Rice Water Toner

{{^usCountry}} Plum Rice Water Niacinamide 10% Serum {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Plum Rice Water Niacinamide 10% Serum {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The face serum is the star product. This is where I saw the most noticeable results. My skin texture improved, and I could see my skin becoming more spotless. It has a slightly viscous texture but spreads easily and absorbs well. I also appreciated that it didn’t irritate my skin, even at 10% niacinamide. However, it can feel a bit sticky if you apply too much, and layering it under sunscreen sometimes makes my skin feel heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The face serum is the star product. This is where I saw the most noticeable results. My skin texture improved, and I could see my skin becoming more spotless. It has a slightly viscous texture but spreads easily and absorbs well. I also appreciated that it didn’t irritate my skin, even at 10% niacinamide. However, it can feel a bit sticky if you apply too much, and layering it under sunscreen sometimes makes my skin feel heavy. {{/usCountry}}

3. The Derma Co 10% Niacinamide Serum

Plum Rice Water Niacinamide Brightening Gel Cream

Moving on to the moisturiser, This gel cream is perfect for oily to combination skin types. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and gives a subtle glow. But for me, the cream did not do much for me. Though it did not lead to a skin reaction, and I did not feel any redness or itching, I was hoping for a more nourished formulation. It sits well under makeup too. But if you have dry skin, this might not be enough on its own, and you might need a heavier cream.

4. Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Superlight Gel Cream Moistu...

Plum Rice Water SPF 50 PA++ Sunscreen

Finally, the sunscreen. This was a bit of a mixed experience for me. On the positive side, it’s lightweight, blends easily, and doesn’t leave a white cast (which is a big win for Indian skin tones). It also has a slightly dewy finish that makes skin look healthy. However, I did notice that it can feel a bit greasy after a few hours, especially in hot weather. Also, reapplication can get slightly uncomfortable if you already have multiple layers underneath.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Sunscreen

What I really liked about the range

The products are beginner-friendly and gentle on the skin. Consistent use gave me a subtle glow and improved skin texture. The serum actually works on blemishes over time. The product's lightweight formulations suit oily/combination skin, and it is affordable compared to many other niacinamide-based routines.

What I think could be improved

Results are gradual, not dramatic—so patience is required

Some products (like the toner and face wash) feel too mild on their own

The sunscreen can get slightly greasy in humid weather

The moisturiser may not suit dry skin types

A bit of stickiness when layering multiple products

Final thoughts

Overall, I think the Plum niacinamide range is great for those who want a paraben-free, vegan formula, without harsh actives. It’s not a miracle-working range, but it delivers steady, visible improvement with consistent use. For me, the serum and toner stood out the most, while the sunscreen and moisturiser were decent but not perfect. As far as the cleanser is concerned, I like the fact that it did not strip off my natural oils.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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