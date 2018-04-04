International Carrot Day: Smoothie and cake recipes your kids will actually want to eat

Carrots are packed with nutrients, particularly vitamin A, which is notoriously good for vision. The benefits don’t stop there, though, because this common root vegetable is also rich in other vitamins and antioxidants. Although carrots can certainly be eaten raw, they can also be cooked in just about any way you can imagine. They can be boiled, steamed, fried, or puréed and added to soups or smoothies.

So, if you have a child who’s wary of vegetables, celebrate International Carrot Day on Wednesday (April 4) with these recipes from chef Sahil Wadhwa, director at Wadhwa Baker and chef Sharad Dewan from THE Park Kolkata:

Carrot Cake

A post shared by Thermomix Deutschland (@thermomix_de) on Mar 31, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT

* Ingredients: For 4 cakes

* For the Batter

Flour (maida) 1 kg

Brown sugar 1 kg

Butter 1 kg

Eggs 30

Cinnamon Powder 2 tsp

Raisin 200 gm

Baking powder 2.5 gm

Nutmeg half (grated)

Carrots 1 kg

Yogurt 375 gm

* For the Icing

100 gm Butter

200 gm icing sugar

100 gm cream cheese

* For garnish

Orange colour fondant or marzipan

* Method for batter

Combine sugar and butter together until creamy. Add eggs one by one so that they can emulsify properly with the sugar mixture. Grate the carrot and sequence all the excess water from the grated carrot and then add to the cake batter by using cut and fold method. Add yogurt. Add all the dry ingredients, flour, nutmeg, baking powder, cinnamon powder to form cake batter. Grease properly the round tin mould and pour the carrot cake batter. Bake in the oven at 200 Degree Celsius for 35 to 40 minutes.



* Method for icing

Combine sugar with butter, once creamy add cheese cream.

* Method for garnish

Make small shape carrots from the fondant for the garnish. Spread the icing on the cake and garnish it with small carrots.

Orange carrot smoothie

A post shared by Collingwood Ecoware (@collingwoodecoware) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

* Ingredients

Banana 1 (chilled or frozen)

Orange juice 250 ml

Carrot juice 250 ml

Ginger (minced) 2 tsp

Turmeric half tsp

Ice cube 230 gm

* Method

Add all the ingredients into a blender until smooth (Bend for 30 to 90 seconds)

Wood fired oven roasted carrot and garlic hummus

A post shared by thecookfeed (@thecookfeed) on Mar 5, 2018 at 5:57pm PST

*Ingredients for 4 portions

Carrot: 2

Dried chickpeas 300 gm

Bay leaf: 1

Salt to taste

Garlic peeled 35 gm

Lemon juice: 2

Olive oil: 200 ml

Sea salt: 1 gm

Tahina paste: 80 gm

*Serve with

Pita bread 2 inches - 24

Grissini sticks: 16

Cheese crackers: 16

* Method

Peel and wash the carrot. Cut into 1 inch pieces. Lightly oil a baking tray. Put the carrot in the tray and sprinkle a bit of sea salt, pepper and olive oil Put in the oven for roasting, till they are soft and tender. Take out and cool. Soak chickpeas overnight, drain the water. Put chickpeas to boil in fresh water with bay leaf and salt. Cook the peas till tender. Drain the chickpeas saving a little of boiling water and cool. Place the cooked carrot, chickpeas, garlic in the jar of a food processor. Churn lightly. Then add the lemon, tahini, cooking liquor if required. Now blend in Pulse mode with frequent stops. Finish with olive oil and lemon juice Garnish with paprika and English parsley. Arrange the dip in mezze bowl and arrange the pita, savoury crackers or lavash.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more