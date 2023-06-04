Loch Lomond Distillery shines at San Francisco World Spirits Competition, securing 17 medals including 8 Double Golds

Last month, the highly anticipated San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) took place in the vibrant city, drawing in thousands of entries from various categories of alcoholic beverages.

Loch Lomond Classic. (Image Credit: Loch Lomond Distillery)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As always, the competition aimed to narrow down the extensive field of contenders to find the ultimate winner, which would be crowned as the coveted "Best In Show." While the identity of this year's champion remains a closely guarded secret, the Tasting Alliance, the organization behind SFWSC, will unveil the winner during an exclusive gala awards show on the evening of June 17th in Las Vegas.

Although, the complete list of medal recipients, including Bronzes, Silvers, Golds, and Double Golds, has been released, shedding light on some notable names that emerged as top performers.

ALSO READ| Things to know about anxious attachments

One such standout is Loch Lomond Distillery, hailing from the picturesque Scottish Highlands. This single malt producer, on the brink of celebrating its 60th anniversary, amassed an astounding total of 17 medals at this year's competition, making it the most decorated distillery in the entire 2023 lineup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Impressive as it is, what sets Loch Lomond Distillery apart is the fact that eight of those accolades were Double Golds, the highest accolade bestowed by the discerning judges of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Among the top honorees were Loch Lomond's 12-Year-Old Inchmurrin, 12-Year-Old Inchmoan, Single Grain Coopers Collection, Open Special Edition 2023, Open Course Collection 2023, Loch Lomond 8-Year-Old Madeira Wood Finish, Loch Lomond Classic, and 18 Year Old Inchmurrin.

This remarkable achievement may not come as a surprise to seasoned whisky enthusiasts in the UK, where Loch Lomond enjoys substantial distribution. With an impressive annual malt production capacity of three million liters, the brand's prominence is further elevated through its notable presence in duty-free markets and its prestigious status as the official spirit of the British Open.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the United States, Loch Lomond remains relatively under the radar, primarily known within connoisseur communities. Some may even consider it a well-kept secret, and there are compelling reasons behind such discretion.

Loch Lomond Distillery, although officially established in 1964, carries with it a rich heritage that stretches back even further. The roots of this esteemed brand can be traced back to the renowned Littlemill Distillery, which had been distilling whisky in the same picturesque region of Scotland since 1772. Duncan Thomas, brought his extensive expertise and experience from Littlemill, ensuring a seamless continuation of the whisky-making legacy in his breathtaking part of the country.

Notably, Loch Lomond's innovative approach to distillation sets it apart from other distilleries across the country. Plus traditional pot stills, the distillery employs unique pot/column hybrid stills, aptly referred to as Lomond Stills. These extraordinary vessels enable distillers to craft an extensive range of distillates, encompassing rich and robust profiles as well as light, fruity, and floral expressions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Stages of heartbreak and how to move forward

Consequently, the Loch Lomond portfolio offers an impressive array of flavor offerings, showcasing the distillery's versatility and expertise.

Beyond its technical prowess, Loch Lomond whiskies are remarkably affordable on American shelves, which may explain why some enthusiasts have been hesitant to widely share their love for the brand. For instance, the Classic expression, awarded a coveted Double Gold, can readily be found for under $25, while the 18-Year-Old Loch Lomond typically retails for less than $80 per bottle. Such affordable pricing adds to the brand's allure and makes it a compelling choice for whisky lovers seeking exceptional quality at an affordable price point.

In a final nod to excellence, Loch Lomond's sister distillery, Glen Scotia, also had a noteworthy showing at the SFWSC, garnering 11 wins, including five Double Gold medals, reaffirming the collective achievements of the esteemed Loch Lomond Group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Source: Forbes