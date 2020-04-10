Man wakes up his vision and hearing impaired doggo in the gentlest fashion. Watch

it-s-viral

If the barometer of your wholesome content consumption is running on low; we’re here to turn that dial all the way up!

TikTok user Aiden Mann posted this just over-20-second video on the video-sharing application on April 9. It is a little inappropriately titled “Yes I know I have a hole in my shirt lol” because the actual recording has nothing to do with Mann’s fashion sense but in fact, his pet dog who is vision and hearing impaired.

The clip starts with Mann walking towards his doggo who is sleeping. He is trying to show people how he wakes up his blind and deaf pup without scaring her. He gets down on the floor right at her level and blows gently in her direction. The doggo immediately wakes up, startled. However, the pet parent slowly moves forward to stroke her and all appears to be good in her little pooch world. The video ends with the two friends cuddling and playing together.

We’re sure if you open the dictionary to the word cute, you’ll find this video! The post currently has almost 20.5 million views and 5.5 million likes on TikTok. It has also been shared on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

TikTokers were melting at the high adorableness of this clip. One person said, “It made my day”. While another commented, “Who cut onions here”, trying to look for an excuse for their unexpected tears. Somebody also referenced Mann’s inappropriate caption when stating “Your heart is so big that it created a hole in your shirt”.

On Reddit people had a similar reaction. “I’m not crying, you’re crying”, read one comment. While another said, “I’m not crying, it’s just been raining on my face”.

“And if you think you see some tear tracks down my face, please, please don’t tell my mates”, wrote a Reddit user. Oh, we won’t! And if this video gets you a little misty-eyed, don’t worry you’re not alone.