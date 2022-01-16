Omicron poses greater risk to kids, adolescents than Delta, say experts

Enough data is yet to be processed to determine how the Omicron variant is affecting the children but the recent death of seven kids in Delhi (between Jan 9-12) has put the spotlight on children with co-morbidities getting infected by the deadly virus.

It is generally said that children have better response to Covid-19 infection but keeping in mind some findings that Omicron could turn severe among kids, there is certainly need to use all available shields to guard them.

Evidence suggests that Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant, however its severity appears to be lesser. However, it would not be wise to dismiss this variant as mild so easily especially in the light of increasing Covid cases in children.

Experts say Covid cases in children fuelled by Omicron variant are seeing a worrying rise as overall percentage of symptomatic children are increasing compared to the previous delta variant.

"Coronavirus cases are increasing among children. While severe illness from Covid-19 in children remains rare — even with Omicron. A large percentage of these children are having milder symptoms; but overall percentage of symptomatic children has increased compared to previous variant of Covid 19," says Dr Fazal Nabi, Consultant Paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospital.

Are kids under 5 more at risk?

According to experts, children under 5 are especially at risk of getting the infection.

"In South Africa, the epicentre of the Omicron variant, children seem to have been affected more with increase in number of hospitalisations among kids under 5. This was not seen in any of the previous variants and is a cause for concern. With no vaccinations available, children are susceptible to the variant whose severity cannot be predicted yet. At the rate with which it is spreading, it would be foolish to underestimate Omicron," says Dr Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida.

Is Covid riskier for adolescents than other paediatric age groups?

"As of now, there is no predilection seen for any particular age group. We see all age groups (2 months to 16 years) and adults getting affected by this variant. However, since the paediatric population is most vulnerable right now as they are not vaccinated - recently, it's been kick-started for adolescents - this omicron variant of Covid is thought to evade immune barriers, making this population vulnerable compared to the last two waves," says Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, a Paediatrician in Fortis Bannerghatta, Bangalore.

While most of the children are showing mild symptoms like fever, vomiting, and headache, kids with co-morbidities are always at risk for developing severe diseases, says Dr Gupta.

"We need to ensure that our adolescents are vaccinated as this age group has more morbidity and mortality due to Covid than other paediatric age groups and follow Covid's appropriate behaviour," adds the expert.

How children can be protected from Omicron as per Dr Gupta

1. Get fully vaccinated: Vaccines for adults are available, parents need to get vaccinated first to protect themselves and their children from the severity of this variant

2. Reinforce social distancing and other Covid norms: By now kids are familiar with basic covid norms like handwashing, staying 6 feet away from people, wearing masks etc. However due to relaxation after decrease in cases, they may think things are back to normal. Make them aware of the situation and guide them to follow the social distancing measures.

3. Talk to them: Kids will have questions regarding this scenario, talk to them in an age-appropriate way. Do not instil fear in them by oversharing your worries but teach precaution. Lead by example, when they see their parents being cautious, they will follow suit.