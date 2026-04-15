Bedridden and broken but never alone: How dogs' loyalty, selfless love inspired this man to launch pet nutrition company

Dogs have long been called man's best friend. For Karan Gupta, his best friend, his dog didn't just offer comfort; he became a guardian and a source of motivation that led him not only to build a pet food company (Goofy Tails) but also to start India’s first free consulting website for pet owners (petclubindia.com).

Karan Gupta is the founder of Goofy Tails.

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In 2008, Karan Gupta found himself bedridden and facing a long, agonising recovery from the first of many major hip joint replacement surgeries necessitated by a congenital bone condition. Through the hardships, he never imagined that the most defining relationship of his life would begin in pain.

From pain to a lifelong bond

Goofy Tails founder Karan Gupta with his rescue.

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{{^usCountry}} Years before Goofy Tails existed, before business plans or nutritional dog foods, there was just a quiet room, a broken body, and a dog who refused to leave his side. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Gupta, co-founder of Goofy Tails, shared his journey from fighting a congenital bone condition to building a pet nutrition company inspired by his dogs, highlighting how a bond between a pet parent and their pet transcends human emotions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Years before Goofy Tails existed, before business plans or nutritional dog foods, there was just a quiet room, a broken body, and a dog who refused to leave his side. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Gupta, co-founder of Goofy Tails, shared his journey from fighting a congenital bone condition to building a pet nutrition company inspired by his dogs, highlighting how a bond between a pet parent and their pet transcends human emotions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Karan had spent much of his life fighting a congenital bone condition. However, in 2008, the fight had taken everything out of him: multiple surgeries, knees, hips, and even a shoulder replacement, and intense pain in his legs that had him bedridden for months. Even sitting felt impossible – while he lay still, trapped in his own body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karan had spent much of his life fighting a congenital bone condition. However, in 2008, the fight had taken everything out of him: multiple surgeries, knees, hips, and even a shoulder replacement, and intense pain in his legs that had him bedridden for months. Even sitting felt impossible – while he lay still, trapped in his own body. {{/usCountry}}

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It was his pet dog who became the light during this dark period of his life, staying by his side through the pain and troubles. Sharing an incident which shaped his bond with his pet and also led to him dedicating his career to shaping India's pet scene, Karan said, “My dog, I don't know how they sense it, he used to come and sleep between both my legs so that I don't join my leg and howl in pain. Once, I was going from my room to the toilet... and I fell down. Immediately...he came in between me and the floor to lessen the impact. He would constantly be just next to me all the time.”

Once, when Karan was bedridden, his dog accidentally caused him pain, and he felt immediate remorse. “He did not leave my side and eat food, he did not even move one second…you could see tears in his eyes…so much so that he stopped eating food. I had to feed him on the bed with my hand so that he at least eats. That incident actually moved me a lot.”

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Karan first launched petclubindia.com, India’s first free consulting website, which eventually led him to launch Goofy Tails.

The turning point

As he recovered from a congenital bone condition and bone replacement surgeries, he got inspired to adopt another pet, and both his dogs helped him get out of the depressive episodes caused by his health conditions. Eventually, their presence in his life led Karan to multiple veterinarian visits, which led to the conception of Goofy Tails.

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The vet visits showed him the significant gap in the Indian pet food and supplement market, and the lack of knowledge about pet nutrition. He noticed that the sector was highly unorganised and that many people received poor advice regarding breed selection and health.

Karan first launched petclubindia.com, India’s first free consulting website, which eventually led him to launch Goofy Tails. His experience as a pet parent during his recovery revealed significant gaps in the pet industry. He noticed that the sector was highly unorganised and that many people received poor advice regarding breed selection and health.

When he adopted a rescue American Bully with severe skin allergies, he decided that the need for healthy pet supplements was clear. He took a pet nutrition course to create a custom home diet that successfully cleared his dog’s skin issues, and eventually helped other pet parents.

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Karan emphasises that if it weren't for his dog pushing him and being with him 24/7 during his time on bed rest, he would never have gained the insights or motivation to enter the pet industry. Maybe the simplest truth of all is that sometimes, the ones who change our lives don’t speak. They just stay.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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