Can your cat eat dog food? Here's what you need to know

Cats and dogs can be friends and are capable of providing each other a comforting company, especially if they are raised together. But many pet parents wonder if the two buddies can actually have a meal together. Many of the ingredients in cats and dogs' food may appear similar, so how healthy it is for a cat to take a bite from a dog's bowl? Experts say while it may seem harmless to serve both your kitty and doggy the same food, in long run it can mess with your feline friend's health. From malnutrition, indigestion to even kidney failure, cats can fall seriously ill if they eat dog food regularly. (Also read: National Cat Lovers Month: 7 tips to help your feline friend live a long and healthy life)

Why cats can't eat dog food

Cats and dogs have different dietary requirements and digestive systems, making it important to understand why cats cannot eat dog food.

"Cats are obligate carnivores i.e animals whose diet consists of at least 70 per cent meat, meaning they require a diet high in protein and fat. Their digestive system is specifically designed to process and absorb the nutrients from animal-based protein sources. On the other hand, dogs are omnivores and can eat a more varied diet, including grains and other ingredients that are indigestible to cats," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

What happens when cats eat dog food

Shah says when cats consume dog food, they are not getting the nutrients they need to thrive as dog food is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of dogs and does not contain the high levels of protein and fat that cats require. The expert says this can lead to malnutrition, digestive upset, and other health problems.

Dog food can even be toxic for cats

"In addition, some dog foods contain ingredients that are toxic to cats, such as onions, garlic, and raisins, which can cause serious health problems such as anaemia or kidney failure. Cats also have a lower tolerance for carbohydrates compared to dogs, and consuming a diet high in grains and other carbohydrates can lead to obesity, diabetes, and other health problems," says Shah.

What cats should eat

It's important to understand that feeding cats dog food can have serious consequences for their health, and it's best to provide them with a balanced diet specifically formulated for cats. This will ensure that they receive all the nutrients they need to maintain good health and happiness, says Shah.

"In conclusion, feeding cats dog food is not a good idea and can have serious health consequences. Providing cats with a balanced diet specifically formulated for their species is the best way to ensure their health and well-being," she concludes.

