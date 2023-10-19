Dandiya with dogs: 5 fun games to keep your pet active during Navratri

Navratri is an annual Hindu festival observed in honour of the goddess Durga and in the aspect of Adi Parakshakti, the supreme goddess. This year the auspicious occasion is being celebrated with great keenness and liveliness across India from October 15 to October 28. This is one of the best times to celebrate the special nine days with your family and friends. If you are a dog person, then you must be aware of how much your ‘Fuzzy Pals’ love to play, and what could be a better idea to celebrate it with your furry friend during Navratri? After all, it’s a time of celebrations. (Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2023: 6 decor ideas to give your home a stunning festive makeover )

Ways to celebrate Navratri with pets

Celebrating Navratri with your canine companion can be a unique and heartwarming experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushen Roy, Business Head, Zigly, shares a few fun activities that you can do with your pets to keep them more active and entertained during Navratri.

1. Dandiya with dogs

Dandiya is one of the popular dance forms performed during Navratri. You can simply try this form with your dog by tying a colourful ribbon to the end of the stick and encouraging your dog to play and enjoy with it while entertaining us with their cute dance moves. With the help of this, you can also teach your dog to jump and spin while you are dancing.

2. Drum jjam with dandiya

Dogs are very fond of music beats and the same rhythmic beats of “dandiya drums” can excite them. Setting up a mini dandiya drum circle on your lawn can be more joyful and allow your dog to explore and join the jam by tapping their forepaw on the drum. This experience will keep them entertained.

3. Fetch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a classic dog game, that brings immense joy to your dog’s life. To play fetch with your dog, simply throw a Frisbee and let your dog chase it. Once the dog has retrieved the ball, give them a treat or some praise. You can also make it more challenging by throwing the ball into the water.

4. Garba with fellow paws

Invite your friends who own a dog for Garba with your pets and organize dandiya night in your background. Fellow dogs can be a part of the dance by weaving in and out of the circle. Just be sure to maintain enough distance between the dog and the sticks.

5. Navratri art with paws

You can dip your dog’s paw in different dog-safe paints and create a paw print on paper, making colourful art. This activity can be a lot of fun and result in a unique memorial with your dogs this Navratri.

Additional tips, before involving your dogs in these activities:

Make sure they are well-hydrated

Play with them in a shock-free area or where your dog is not likely to get hurt

Give plenty of water to them in between

Make sure, they are properly vaccinated, to avoid any kind of physical suffering

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Remember to prioritize your dog’s comfort while participating in these activities. Not all dogs have the same energy or interest level, so choose activities that suit your pet’s physical abilities. With the right approach, you can make the most of your celebrations together.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!