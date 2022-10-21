Diwali 2022: 6 ways to pamper your pet this festive season

Diwali is round the corner and while pets dread it due to all the smoke and noise that adversely affect their moods and health, pet parents can help calm them and plan happy activities especially designed around them. Diwali, the festival of lights is here and while we forget our worries for a while and look forward to spending time with our loved ones during this time, we should not let our adorable pets feel lonely and try to include them in the festivities. (Also read: Diwali 2022: How to take care of your dog's mental health)

"Diwali is a time for families to bond, exchange gifts, take part in rituals and traditions, eat festive treats and spend time with loved ones. This year, pet parents can change the festive season to include their pets and make it a happy Diwali for them too," says Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles.

"Most animals are terrified of firecrackers. They are naturally afraid of the loud bursting sounds and do not like the burning smell that lingers in the air long after the festivities are over, so including your pet would most definitely mean finding them a safe and secure place where they can be comfortable. The idea is to enjoy the festivities, and yet ensure our pets do not get anxious or uncomfortable," says Sakshi Bawa, Founder, Mutt Of Course.

Here are some ways to pamper your pet this Diwali:

1. Keep them sanitized and avoid festive clothing

"After every stroll make sure to sanitize your pets’ paws and coat as the gunpowder and firecracker residue can be harmful for pets and can poison them if consumed. Using a pet-friendly floor cleaner can help in keeping the house sanitized. Though festive clothing is fun for us it can be irritating and frustrating for the pets, especially cats. Make sure to not force them to wear clothes," says Dr Kenjale.

2. Plan a weekend getaway

Bawa says one may use the long weekend as an opportunity to spend extra time with your pets. "If you are feeling adventurous then you may want to take them away from the city for a weekend getaway," she says.

3. Prepare festive treats for pets

Your pets deserve festive treats too and laddoos are an important part of festivities.

"Pet-friendly oats and peanut butter (xylitol free) laddoos can be a delicious delight for your pets during this Diwali. Their favourite chicken treats can make them extremely happy too. Treats infused with hemp seed oil and prebiotics are a great option too as they have a calming effect and keep the pets happy," says Dr Kenjale.

4. Gift them ear muffs

To protect them from noise pollution due to firecrackers, ear muffs can be a good Diwali gift for your pet.

"The easiest thing to do is to get a pair of ear muffs for your pets, and start getting your pets used to wearing them. Moreover, it is advisable to keep pets indoors and if possible, in a familiar room. Also, keep your main doors locked, and if you have guests at home, ensure that you clearly communicate the needs of your pets to them. Do not force your pets to do anything that would add to their discomfort," says Bawa.

5. Put on some calming music

"To cut down on the noise of the festivities, try and put on some calming music for your pets to listen to. There are a number of online applications that have calming music for dogs and cats that can be played on a loop to keep away outside noise," adds Bawa.

6. Soothing massage

A soothing massage can be the best way to calm your pet during Diwali. Hemp seed oil is a great solution for calming down your pet. A nice massage can do wonders and reduce your pets’ stress to a great extent and can have a great festive time too, says Dr Kenjale.

