Is your cat suffering from arthritis? Know the warning signs

Like humans, arthritis can affect cats too but they are likely to act secretive or try to hide when they start developing the joint disease, as cats do not like to show their discomfort. So, if you see your feline friend limping, jumping with difficulty, sleeping all the time, or a tad bit inactive, you must investigate the reasons behind it. Arthritis in cats could be due to old age or a past injury. It could even be genetic. The condition is called feline osteoarthritis and it happens when the cartilage around their bones worn off and their bones rub against each other causing swelling, pain and problem in mobility. (Also read: Should you take your cat for a walk? Here's what an expert says)

"Feline osteoarthritis (FO) or joint disease is the condition wherein degenerative changes are observed in the joints of cats (elbows, hips and spine). This is common in nearly 90% of older cats (over 10-12 years of age), but also found in younger cats with a history of traumatic injury. There are various reasons which lead to arthritis in cats such as: ageing, history of traumatic injury, genetics and obesity. Certain cat breeds show a predisposition to it like Scottish Folds, Persians, Siamese, Maine Coons, Himalayans and Abyssinians," says Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinarian, Supertails. (Also read: Signs of mental illness in cats you shouldn’t ignore)

SYMPTOMS OF ARTHRITIS IN CATS

If you cat is behaving in an unusual way lately, changing the way they poop or participate in certain activities, you could be certain that they are hiding a physical discomfort from you.

"Talking about the causes and symptoms of arthritis in cats, one can observe major behavioural changes, mobility changes, changes in feeding and defecation, changed activity levels and many more," says Dr Kalambi. (Also read: Pet care tips: Ways to protect your cat from worms)

TREATMENT OF ARTHRITIS

"Arthritis can also be treated through medical treatment, including solensia - the only approved FO treatment with monoclonal antibodies once a month, and anti-inflammatory drugs like NSAIDs, Gabapentin, Tramadol and Buprenorphine. One should also focus on giving joint supplements/Chondroprotectants, Nutraceuticals - Omega-3 fatty acids, Glucosamine/Chondroitin Sulfate Containing Agents, Polysulfated Glycosaminoglycans (Psgags, Adequan) And Polyglycan Sa, Dietary Changes - special prescription diets, Laser Therapy, Therapeutic Massage, Hydrotherapy - reduce weight, improved agility and builds muscle mass and PRP as well," says Dr Kalambi.

