Common cat illnesses pet parents should be aware of

Cats love the company of their humans and if your feline friend has been ignoring you of late or hiding in places where you can't find them, it is a sign that all is not well in health department. You may also notice your cat purring although not happily or neglect grooming. (Also read: International Cat Day: 5 ways to pamper your feline friend)

There are many illnesses in cats that are common and some of them can be severe. Depending on their breed, these diseases can be hereditary or DNA-based too. Every pet owner knows how their cats behave when they are sick and if you feel your fluffy friend is under the weather, you must immediately take them to a vet.

Devanshi Shah, Founder & CEO – PetKonnect talks about some of the common illnesses in cats including Feline Panleukopenia (FP), Calicivirus, Herpes virus and Rhinotracheitis.

Feline Panleukopenia

FP is a highly contagious and serious viral disease that is found amongst cats. The likelihood of recovery from FP for infected kittens less than eight weeks old is very low, while older cats have a greater chance of survival if adequate treatment is provided early. Feline distemper and feline parvo are commonly confused with one another but are not the same thing as they are caused by different viruses.

Calicivirus

Calicivirus, a highly contagious virus, causes mild to severe respiratory infections and oral diseases in cats. This is found most commonly in cats that are from shelters or breeding colonies, often seen in adopted cats. Predominant in kittens, most cats recover from this virus given proper treatment, though some rare strains can be deadly.

Herpes Virus

The Herpes Virus, also referred to as Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis (FVR), is an infectious disease caused by feline herpesvirus type-1 (FHV-1). Cats become infected with this virus upon coming into contact with virus particles. The spread of these particles is usually through saliva or discharge from the nose or eyes. This virus is very species specific and only known to cause infection in domestic or wild cats. Treatment is determined by the specific clinical signs and problems that your cat is showing.

"Other common illnesses include fungal infection like ringworm, fleas, flea allergy dermatitis, ear mites, FIP - Feline infectious peritonitis, Leukemia and Pyometra and Mastitis which are common in un-spayed and nursing cats respectively," says Devanshi.

It is important for cat parents, especially parents of kittens, to do a little study on the above illnesses to look out for signs so that the disease is caught early, and treatment can be provided immediately.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON