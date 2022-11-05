Is your dog diabetic? Foods you must add to your pet's diet

Like humans dogs too are at risk of diabetes as they get older. Once the diagnosis is confirmed by the veterinary doctor, some lifestyle changes, especially dietary changes are imperative. Not only your dog needs regular sugar monitoring but also needs to stay active and eat healthy. A diabetic dog may feel excessively thirsty, urinate too much, may have appetite changes and the eyes could appear cloudy. Their immunity may also come down. The first thing you have to do is consult an expert and chalk out a diet plan for your furry companion. (Also read: Pet care: How to take care of your visually-impaired dog)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One can add more fibre to their dog's diet, ensure daily exercise and manage their weight so as to prevent complications related to diabetes in them like enlarged liver, cataract, UTI, kidney failure etc.

Dr. Narendra Pardeshi, Vet Surgeon from Small Animal Clinic, Pune suggests lifestyle changes for your diabetic dog:

- A high-fibre, low-fat diet may be recommended for dogs with diabetes. Fibre will help your pooch to stay full for a longer time.

- One must try to give their dog foods with low-fat as they tend to contain fewer calories.

- Make sure that your dog drinks plenty of water and stays hydrated to avoid constipation.

- If you are giving vegetables like carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, or wholegrains which are high in fibre, and contain vitamins and minerals then check with the expert first before giving the dog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Do not give your dog junk or processed food that you eat.

- Try to make sure that the dog stays active and exercises on a daily basis.

- Remember to follow proper meal timings for the dogs and give him or her insulin as suggested by the expert.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter