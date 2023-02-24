Menstruation in dogs: How to tell if your dog is in heat; tips to take care

Dogs much like humans have a menstruation cycle but unlike their human counterparts, female dogs usually go into heat only once or twice a day and their average cycle is every 7 months. If you too are pet parent to a female dog, you must know that unless they are spayed, one should be equipped with all the necessary knowledge about the estrous cycles in dogs. The phrase 'in heat' basically describes a period when a female animal is able to become pregnant. Dogs on an average go into heat every six months and get their first period around six months of age. Smaller breeds may first go into heat at four months while larger breeds may even take 2 years. (Also read: 5 common myths about your dog's health debunked)

"It is a universally famous myth that a female dog, like her human counterpart, will menstruate once a month. Often, a lot of pet parents find themselves confused about how the reproductive cycle works for their dogs due to such myths and misinformation. Confusion of this sort is one of the reasons that pet parents with female dogs can sometimes be less than prepared for when their dog goes into heat.

In this scenario, it's advantageous to have a deeper comprehension of the natural process," says Poorvi Anthony, co-founder of JUSTDOGS.

The frequency of the heat cycle

Dogs actually go into heat only once or twice a year, approximately once every 7 months, depending upon their age and breed. The particular heat cycle will usually last about 2-3 weeks. Sometimes, a younger dog may have an irregular cycle that takes about 18 to 24 months to develop into a regular one.

How to tell if your dog is in heat?

Poorvi says one of the clearest symptoms of a dog in heat is a bloody discharge. If you notice this discharge in your dog along with a swollen vulva, your dog is most probably in her heat cycle.

"Typically, a dog will also display behavioural signs when in heat. If your dog is acting a little more anxious, agitated and nervous than usual, displaying signs of nesting by gathering cushions, clothes and other soft material, licking excessively and peeing more frequently than normal, this can mean that the dog is in heat. You will also be able to notice that your dog is showcasing more attention to male dogs than usual and going through courting rituals such as moving their tail aside when in the company of a male dog, in an attempt to mate," says the expert.

How to take care of your dog when in heat

When in heat, your dog might make a mess due to the discharge, and this can be easily prevented by the usage of doggy diapers.

"There are many different diaper options available in the market, depending upon the size and breed of your dog as well as the coverage you wish for your dog to have," says Poorvi.

"Male dogs can easily sense when they are around a female dog in heat and will try to get closer to her. To avoid any unwanted pregnancy, you must take care that your dog does not wander off alone. Female dogs in heat also tend to wander in search of males during this time, to reproduce, so keeping an eye on your pet during these times is essential," says Poorvi.

Poorvi also suggests the following tips to take care of a female dog during this time.

Ensure they are safe in your home

Due to their nature during this period, your dog may try to escape, so ensuring that they are safe and secure inside the house is very important. Never take your dog outside without a leash when she is in heat. No matter how well-trained she is, this period can cause her to wish to escape to find the company of male dogs.

Give them love and affection

Your dog needs a lot of love and affection when in heat. Providing them with some treats and emotional support can prove very beneficial during this time. Keeping your dog in a secure place with easy access to food and fresh water, away from other dogs, is also necessary. It is also better to reduce the amount of daily exercise that your dog engages in when she is in heat.

Consult your vet

If you are a first-time pet parent and are experiencing difficulties in taking care of your dog during her heat period, or if as an experienced pet parent, you have observed any unprecedented changes in your pet’s health during this period, it is advisable to get in touch with a veterinarian.

