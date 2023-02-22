5 common myths about your dog's health debunked

When it comes to your pet's health, you cannot assume things or believe in popular myths without corraborating things with your veterinary doctor. Pet parents adore their furballs and some of them believe all the information that comes their way without checking their veracity. However, one needs to update themselves regarding the best practices to take care of their pooch from time to time and the suitable way to do this is to take your pet child to their vets from time to time.

While as a pet owner, you want to ensure your pet is safe and healthy, it can be challenging to determine if your pet is unwell, mainly because they can't communicate it to you. Therefore, educating yourself on the best health practices and separating fact from fiction is essential.

“Being a pet parent myself, I have witnessed the negative impact of prevalent misunderstandings about pet health. Most important is the myth and lack of understanding around preventive care and the importance of right vaccinations, antiparasitic medicines and multivitamins for the healthy life of pets. It is important to empower pet parents to provide optimal care and ensure pets' overall health and well being," says Gaurav Ajmera, Founder, Vetic.

Ajmera also debunks 5 common myths about your dog's health.

Myth 1: There is no risk of parasites if a dog stays indoors

Fact: While indoor dogs are less likely to be exposed to parasites like fleas and ticks, they can still be infected by parasites from various sources such as wildlife, other animals, and uncooked meat. Dogs can also be born with certain parasites or contract them from their mother's milk.

It's important to regularly monitor your dog and consult with a veterinarian on prevention and treatment options.

Myth 2: Dogs don't need frequent grooming

Fact: It's important to remember that grooming your pets is just as important as their medical checkups. Regular grooming is essential for the health and well-being of your dog.

And no, you shouldn't use human shampoos. Skin texture and requirements for pets and humans are very different and the wrong product can cause skin irritation and other health problems.

In addition to bath grooming, regular combing is a must and can't be ignored; it improves skin and hair coat texture.

Myth 3: Spaying/neutering of dogs leads to health issues

Fact: While every pet parent has a personal opinion on the topic, however its widely misunderstood that neutering/spaying leads to hormonal imbalance, obesity or change in behaviour including increased nervousness

Spaying/neutering is prescribed by veterinarian doctors to prevent cases of infectious diseases, mammary tumour, prostate cancer and other similar reproductive diseases

Myth 4: It's okay to give human food to pets

Fact: Every furry buddy is different and the nutritional requirement varies with age, breed and health condition for him/her. Usually out of love and ignorance, pet parents feed their pets with food from their plate. It's a big No.

Given the vast difference in the digestive systems for humans and pets, their ability to process food is very different. Hence certain items like- Berries, chocolate, milk, wheat chapatis, fried food, etc, must be avoided.

It's best to consult your vet and understand right nutritional requirement for the pet and feed him/her the right mix of food.

Myth 5: Dogs need to be vaccinated only once

Fact: Dogs need constant protection against infections and potential viruses. Many pet parents believe that post initial vaccination, follow-up vaccination is not required. Vaccinating for once does not make your dog protected from diseases for life. Annual booster vaccinations are needed throughout your dog’s life to protect from harmful diseases.

Hence discuss with your vet and plan annual boosters covering all vaccines- ARV, DHPPiL, KC and CSV for the most effective care.

While the above are some of the myths known, it is best to seek a veterinary consultation for your health and well-being.

