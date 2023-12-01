National Mutt Day 2023: Adorable mixed breed dogs you would love to bring home

National Mutt is the day to celebrate the mixed breed wonders or mutts through love, acceptance and recognising their individuality and unique traits. Mixed breed dogs or mutts are dogs who have the genetic traits of two or more different breeds. Considering their parents are of different breeds, they are unique and may have characteristics that are not completely known to their pet parents until they grow up. However, they may have advantages over purebred dogs. Studies have shown that mixed breed dogs are healthier than their purebred counterparts. When it comes to training mutts learn, obey and observe much like the other furry companions. (Also read | How to take care of mixed breed dogs)

Studies have shown that mixed breed dogs are healthier than their purebred counterparts. When it comes to training mutts learn, obey and observe much like the other furry companions.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Observant pet parents can help their mixed breed dog achieve a good physical and mental health. It is important to monitor their behaviour, food habits and temperament keeping both of their parents' breeds in mind. Take the help of an expert to train, nourish, and care for your adorable mutt.

"Just like us, every mixed breed pup is an individual with its own quirks and charm. They often boast of robust health due to their diverse gene pool. From charming ear flops to a mix of fur patterns, each mutt is a walking piece of art," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect on reasons why one should adopt a mixed breed dog.

Shah also suggests mixed breed dogs that you can bring home

1. Cockapoo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle. Cockapoos are fluffy and shed little, but they are not hypoallergenic.

2. Goldendoodle

A Golden Retriever and a Poodle cross. Goldendoodles are intelligent, attractive, and have hypoallergenic coats.

3. Labradoodle

A cross between a Labrador retriever and a Poodle. Labradoodles come in a variety of forms and sizes.

4. Puggle

A hybrid of a Pug and a Beagle. Puggles are little to medium-sized dogs who like playing.

5. Schnoodle

A hybrid of a Miniature Poodle and a Miniature Schnauzer. Schnoodles are active and enjoy cuddling.

"Remember, when you adopt a mutt, you're not just getting a pet; you're gaining a lifelong friend with a heart as unique as their paw prints," concludes Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON