National Mutt Day: How to take care of mixed breed dogs

National Mutt Day is a biannual celebration that aims to spread awareness around mutts or mixed breed dogs. This year National Mutt Day is being celebrated on December 2 and just in case you miss celebrating this time, the next Mutt Day falls on July 31. A mutt is a dog that's a combination of different breeds (two, three or even more, rather than one breed. Mixed breed dogs have their own beauty and they are more flexible and perhaps less aggressive than purebred or single breed dogs. (See pics: All you need to know about the Indian pariah dog)

They may also have a few health advantages over purebred dogs. Mutts have lower chances of developing genetic health problems such as hip dysplasia, cataracts and hypothyroidism.

WHAT IS A MUTT?

"Horgi, Pitsky, Goberian, Borkies, Pomsky, many of you might be wondering what these are? These are a few names of some of the mixed breeds of dogs around the world. There has been a rise in the number of pet parents in recent times and the need for knowledge about such dog breeds and their needs. It is extremely important to create the necessary understanding and increase awareness. Mixed breed dogs are basically dogs of two different breeds mated together to form a new breed or are a result of accidental mating," says Dr Shilpy Minz, Veterinary officer, Head of Products and International Markets, Wiggles.

HOW TO TAKE CARE OF A MUTT

Dr. Shilpy Minz also shares tips to take care of mixed breed dogs.

Behaviour, temperament and food habits

Keeping an eye on your mixed breed dog's behaviour is important as it may take a few characteristics from its mother and father which might be difficult to handle. So, keeping a track of its behavioural pattern can be critical in knowing its needs, the ways to handle them, etc. Some mixed breeds can be aggressive and knowing its behaviour will help in controlling that aggression and channelling the same in an effective manner. Each and every breed has a particular food habit according to their body requirements. Mixed breed dogs might take up food habits of either of the parents or entirely adapt to new food habits. Keeping a check on their food habits help maintain the required nutrition, avoid obesity and keep them healthy.

Predisposed diseases and exercises

Predisposed diseases need to be taken very seriously and need to be checked. Mixed breed dogs might be more vulnerable to picking up the diseases of either of their parent breeds. Regular check-ups at least once in three months needs to be done to check for any issues your mixed breed dog might be suffering from or might give an indication of a future health issue. These breeds require regular exercises to keep them healthy and cheerful. Also, yearly blood tests till they are 6 years old will be the best for your mixed breed fur buddies.

More socialising

As mixed breed dogs may have the characteristics of its parent breeds, it's important for them to socialise more as it reduces fear, anxiety, maintains positive health, makes them grooming friendly and travel friendly. Also helps them adapt to new environments. Taking them for social events, walks, activities, etc is necessary for maintaining good health.

