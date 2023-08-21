National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day: Why your cat needs regular check-ups

Cute, playful and adventurous, cats can really win hearts with their graceful demeanour. Your feline friends are lovable too and shower you with a lot of attention; however they like to keep their lives as private as possible. This means even if they are ill, hurt or distressed, they are unlikely to display it. It'stheir natural instinct to hide their pain because they are wired to survive in the wild. Being sick or injured means being vulnerable to predators and other dangers in the wild. Concealing the pain is thus a second nature to cats and even cat parents may find it difficult to detect signs of illness in them. (Also read: International Blind Dog Day: Tips to take care of your visually impaired dog)

Concealing pain is a second nature to cats and even cat parents may find it difficult to detect signs of illness in them.(Freepik)

National Take Your Cat To The Vet Day is celebrated on August 22 every year and is a reminder to take care of our kitty's health and well-being.

Here are 5 reasons why your cats need regular check-ups:

1. Vaccination

Scheduling a visit with a veterinary expert can ensure your kitty is protected against life-threatening diseases like rabies and feline distemper. Cats who remain indoors mostly need basic vaccines compared to feline beauties who are social and spend time with their friends.

2. To spot diseases early

As discussed above, cats tend to hide their illnesses and discomfort and because of this, symptoms may go unnoticed.

For instance, cats may hide symptoms of thyroid disease and it can go undetected for years. Seeing a vet will help cat parents diagnose such diseases early.

3. Prevention from fleas and ticks

Fleas and ticks can cause a number of diseases in your feline friends. Diseases like plague and cat scratch fever can be transmitted through fleas. It is important to prevent your cats from flea and tick.

4. Advice for your obese cat

It is common for cats to put on excess weight which can further put them at risk of many diseases. It is important to consult a vet regarding home cooked meals for your lovable companions and also the exercise routine and other lifestyle changes that are required.

While they may not be able to convey it to you, but cats do need routine care and lifestyle changes especially when they move closer to old age. To ensure they live a long and happy life, you must take them to vet for maintaining their overall well-being.

