New Year 2023: How to make New Year celebrations special for your pet

Festival time is exciting for us humans but it can be distressing for our pets considering it not only disrupts their daily routine but also raises their anxiety levels. As New Year is almost here and we all are in a mood to party with our near and dear ones, we may also plan some quality time with our canine buddies and pamper them with their favourite treats and some outdoor time. Remember to keep your pet away from toxic food items like cakes, cookies and other sweets. If your pet is prone to anxiety and gets upset by loud noises and too many people, you may distract them with toys and treats. (Also read: New year 2023 resolutions for every pet parent)

Keeping them mentally engaged and doing things that they love can make the New Year celebration special for your pet.

"Preparations for big new year celebrations have started. It’s that time of the year when humans celebrate the arrival of a new year, but this can be a very stressful time for your pets. Fur buddies are family and including them in the new year celebrations and making it a safe celebration for them is of utmost importance. Let's take a look at how you can celebrate New Year with your pets, says Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary Officer at Wiggles.

Here are some exciting ways to make the New Year celebrations special for your pets.

Avoid loud noises

"With celebrations come loud noises of crackers, music, etc. But these loud noises can be extremely stressful for your pets as they might feel anxiety or might get scared. So, keep windows, doors closed and make a nice calm place for your pet and place their favourite toys too. Also have their treats handy to make this celebration stress free," says Dr Aishwarya.

Create a relaxing environment for them

"To make sure your pets have a ‘pawsitively’ fantastic New Year's Eve, it's important to create a comfortable and relaxing environment for them. This might mean setting up a cosy little den with all their favourite toys and treats, or maybe even inviting a few of their animal friends over to join in on the fun," says Varun Sadhana, Co-founder, Supertails.com.

Keep away celebratory foods made for humans

"Alcoholic drinks, cakes, muffins, cookies and other sweets are an important part of New year celebrations. These celebratory foodstuffs are enjoyable for hoomans but may harm pets. Sweets mostly contain a lot of sugar which isn't good for pets. Also, some sweets contain xylitol which is highly toxic for pets & leads to various health issues. So keep these food items and alcohol away from your fur buddies and give them some treats, cakes, and cookies that are pet safe," says Dr Aishwarya.

Delicious treats

"When it comes to the festivities, don't forget to whip up some deliciously festive treats for your pets to enjoy. Whether it's some DIY dog treats with a seasonal twist or a special batch of catnip cupcakes, your pets will surely appreciate the extra effort," says Varun Sadhana.

Here are some other ways suggested by Devanshi Shah, Founder & CEO at PetKonnect to make your pet feel special on New Year.

- Make sure to spend as much quality time as you can before the holidays end and the hustle of the new year sets in

- Have a combined spa date with your pet at home. There are many home services for both humans and pets that can be availed.

- Consider watching a pet themed movie while snuggling in with your pet, like Bolt, Marley & Me, The Secret Life of Pets

- Pamper your pet with some holiday themed treats or cakes specially baked for your pets.

- In case you are having a party or people over, be sure to make your pet comfortable in a crowd. Keep the music volume controlled and alcoholic beverages away from your pet.

