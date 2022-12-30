New Year's Eve makeup ideas to ring in 2023 in style

New Year's Eve is a time to get dressed up and have some fun with your makeup. If you're looking for some inspiration for your New Year's Eve makeup look, there are many options to choose from. You could go for a glamorous, sparkly look, or opt for a bold, dramatic style. Whatever makeup look you choose, the most important thing is to feel confident and beautiful as you ring in the new year. (Also read: Is it Happy New Year or Happy New Year's? Know the correct greeting)

Say goodbye to 2022 in style with these New Year's Eve makeup ideas:

Glitter eyeshadow

You can add a pop of glitter to your eyeshadow or apply a glitter eyeshadow all over your lids for a bold, festive look(Pexels)

A little bit of glitter can go a long way on New Year's Eve. You can add a pop of glitter to your eyeshadow or apply a glitter eyeshadow all over your lids for a bold, festive look.

Shimmery highlighter

Add a touch of shimmer to your cheekbones and other high points of your face with a highlighter(Pexels)

Add a touch of shimmer to your cheekbones and other high points of your face with a highlighter. This will help you achieve a glowing, radiant look that is perfect for celebrating the new year.

Metallic lipstick

A metallic lipstick is a great way to add some shine to your look on New Year's Eve(Pexels)

A metallic lipstick is a great way to add some shine to your look on New Year's Eve. Choose a shade that compliments your outfit and apply it to your lips for a bold, statement-making look.

Bold eye makeup

If you want to make a statement with your eye makeup, consider creating a bold, colorful look(Pexels)

If you want to make a statement with your eye makeup, consider creating a bold, colorful look. You can use bright eyeshadow shades, winged eyeliner, or false lashes to create a dramatic, eye-catching look.

Glittery nail polish

Add some sparkle to your nails with a glittery nail polish(Pexels)

Add some sparkle to your nails with a glittery nail polish. You can go all out with a full glitter mani, or just add a touch of glitter to your accent nail.

Sparkling hair accessories

Add some sparkle to your hair with glittery hair clips, pins, or headbands(Pexels)

Add some sparkle to your hair with glittery hair clips, pins, or headbands. You could also use a glitter hair spray to add some shimmer to your locks. For a more subtle sparkle, sprinkle some loose glitter onto your hair using a small, clean makeup brush.

Festive false lashes

False lashes are a great way to add some drama to your look on New Year's Eve(Pexels)

False lashes are a great way to add some drama to your look on New Year's Eve. Look for a pair of false lashes with a little extra sparkle or drama, such as feathered or multi-colored lashes.

No matter how you choose to celebrate New Year's Eve, these makeup ideas will help you add some sparkle and shine to your look. Don't be afraid to have fun with your makeup and try out something new. Happy New Year!