Pet care: Tips to take care of your pet's eyes

While being a window to the soul, your pet's eyes can also be an excellent sign of numerous health problems. Most animals have good sight from birth. Due to advancing age or genetic abnormalities, they suffer certain eye problems and infections. Pets use their sense of smell for a variety of purposes, such as locating dog-friendly goodies and recognising their owners. Their ability to see, however, is also absolutely essential to their quality of life. They convey their feelings as well as use their vision to interact with other animals and navigate their surroundings. However, taking good care of your dog's eyes is a crucial aspect of providing for your beloved pet. Not to mention an essential part of being a responsible pet owner. (Also read: Pet nutrition: Foods that are healthy for humans but toxic for pets )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr. Charlie Astle, Veterinarian and Pet Wellness Expert, suggests top tips to take care of your pet's eyes.

Signs your pet is having problems with its eyes:

Rubbing/scratching eyes

Weeping/discharge from eyes

Squinting

Red, swollen or cloudy eyes

Third eyelid visible

Bumping into things

If your pet is showing any of these signs get them to your veterinarian as soon as possible. A prompt appointment could save your pet's vision.

Blindness in pets:

Commoner in older animals

Usually comes on slowly, but can be sudden

Vision issues can be hard to notice as your pet will rely on their other senses to navigate their home.

Signs of blindness in your pet:

Bumping into things (worse in the dark)

Anxiety in the dark/new places

Avoiding stairs and climbing

Not moving around much

Not making eye contact when you call them

White spots/cloudiness in their eyes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ways to care for a blind pet:

Don't rearrange furniture

Keep walkways clear

Block off dangerous obstacles

Stick to familiar paths on walks

Keep cats indoors or have a secure garden

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON