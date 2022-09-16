Pet care tips: Toxic foods to avoid feeding your dog

We adore our pets and make sure to provide them food on schedule. However, it's possible that many pet owners are unaware of the foods that can be harmful for their pets. When it comes to grabbing tempting delights, dogs can be opportunistic, but not all common foods and drinks are suitable for them to consume. Vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach discomfort, and decreased appetite are the most common effects of eating hazardous foods. Please call your veterinarian immediately if you believe your dog developed these symptoms after eating a particular meal. They will be better and more healthy the sooner they receive treatment. Therefore, it is important to be aware and conscious regarding food choice for your pet.⁠ (Also read: Is it safe to let your dog lick your face? Here's what vets say )

⁠Dr. Lior Kamara, Veterinarian and Founder of Korki Vet, suggested five foods that can prove to be dangerous for your dog.

1. Chocolate and caffeine - it's a common fact that they are harmful to dogs, so keep those chocolate bars and your morning coffee out of their reach at all costs. The darker the chocolate the more dangerous it is⁠ for your pet.

2. ⁠Grapes and raisins - these can cause life threatening kidney failure in some cases. Even though they don't cause kidney failure to every pet it's better to be safe rather than sorry.

3. ⁠Alcohol and raw bread dough - it's pretty obvious while alcohol is poisonous to dogs, but don't forget about the small amounts of alcohol found in some syrups or cakes. Also, the yeast in raw bread dough can cause stomach expansion so the kitchen should be off-limits whenever you're making homebread, just to keep things on the safe side.⁠

⁠4. Onions and garlic - anything in the onion family (garlic, shallots, scallions, chives) is toxic to dogs and cats. Even powders that contain onions or garlics can cause significant damage.⁠ Keep these veggies away from your dog.

5. Avocado- Avocados are another poisonous food for dogs. Avocado plants contain a substance called Persin which is in its leaves, fruit and seed and can cause vomiting and diarrhoea in dogs.

⁠